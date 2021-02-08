USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bulls eye further downside below 73.00 on head-and-shoulders confirmation

- USD/INR bounces off fresh low since March 2020, marked on Friday.
- Corrective pullback battles weak RSI, downbeat MACD signals, confirmed bearish chart pattern favor sellers.
- Weekly resistance line, 200-bar SMA add to the upside barriers.
USD/INR picks up bids around 72.83 as Indian trading starts on Monday. In doing so, the Indian rupee pair recovers from the multi-day low flashed on Friday.
However, the bulls fail to gain support from RSI and MACD as they try to defy the previous day’s confirmation of a bearish chart pattern called head-and-shoulders on the four-hour (4H) chart.
As a result, the USD/INR bears stay hopeful unless the quote crosses the 72.85 level. Also acting as an upside barrier is the falling trend line from the February-start, near 72.96, as well as a 200-bar SMA level of 73.15.
On the contrary, sustained weakness below 72.85 drags USD/INR towards the theoretical target of 72.40 whereas the January 2020 peak surrounding 72.20 can entertain the Indian rupee bulls afterward.
Overall, the USD/INR has confirmed a bearish chart pattern, backed by downbeat oscillators, which in turn defies the latest uptick in prices.
USD/INR four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional importanT levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.8175
|Today Daily Change
|0.0371
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|72.7804
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.0334
|Daily SMA50
|73.3481
|Daily SMA100
|73.5958
|Daily SMA200
|74.2842
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.0268
|Previous Daily Low
|72.7504
|Previous Weekly High
|73.2046
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.7504
|Previous Monthly High
|73.569
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.8132
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.856
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.9212
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.6783
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.5762
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.402
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.9546
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.1288
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.2309
