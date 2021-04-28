USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bulls attack three-week-old support line near 74.50

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR stays pressured near the lowest in eight days.
  • Oversold RSI suggests corrective pullback towards 100-SMA.
  • Two-month-old horizontal support, 200-SMA can lure the bears during further downside.

USD/INR remains depressed around 74.46, down 0.13% intraday, as sellers jostle with short-term key support during the early Indian trading session on Wednesday.

Although the quote’s sustained trading below 100-SMA keeps favor USD/INR bears, oversold RSI signals a bounce off 74.40 immediate trend line support.

Should corrective pullback extends beyond the 100-SMA level of 74.80, the 75.00 threshold and 75.30 may entertain USD/INR buyers ahead of directing them to the multi-day top of 75.53.

Alternatively, a downside break of 74.40 isn’t an open invitation to USD/INR bears as the late February top near 74.20 and the 74.00 round-figure will test any further downside.

In a case where the pairs fail to recover from the 74.00, the 200-SMA level of 73.78 will gain the market’s attention.

USD/INR four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 74.4835
Today Daily Change -0.0810
Today Daily Change % -0.11%
Today daily open 74.5645
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.4935
Daily SMA50 73.4614
Daily SMA100 73.3354
Daily SMA200 73.6768
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.826
Previous Daily Low 74.5108
Previous Weekly High 75.6321
Previous Weekly Low 74.54
Previous Monthly High 73.958
Previous Monthly Low 72.2569
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.6312
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.7056
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.4415
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.3185
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.1263
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.7568
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.949
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.072

 

 

