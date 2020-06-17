USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bounces off seven-week low, monthly resistance line in focus

- USD/INR takes U-turn from two-month-old horizontal resistance.
- An ascending trend line from June 03 holds the key to further declines toward 50-day EMA.
- The late-April tops can lure the bulls beyond the immediate upside barrier.
USD/INR drops to 76.19, down 0.27% on a day, during the initial hours of Indian trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the quote reverses from the highest since April 27.
Considering the pair’s repeated failures to cross a two-month-old horizontal resistance around 76.45, the pair can revisit late-May high surrounding 76.08 during the further fall.
However, the pair’s additional weakness past-76.08 might find difficult to sustain as an upward sloping trend line from June 03, at 75.88 now, could question the bears targeting 50-day EMA level of 75.52.
On the flip side, the pair’s ability to cross 76.45 on a daily chart enables it to challenge April 22 peak close to 77.00. Though, the April month highs near 77.40 might probe the bulls afterward.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.195
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1950
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26%
|Today daily open
|76.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.6692
|Daily SMA50
|75.8441
|Daily SMA100
|74.5848
|Daily SMA200
|72.897
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.4506
|Previous Daily Low
|75.785
|Previous Weekly High
|76.2152
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.395
|Previous Monthly High
|76.1945
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.0489
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.1964
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.0393
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.9665
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.543
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.3009
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.6321
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.8742
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.2977
