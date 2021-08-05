USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bounces off late June tops above 74.00 on firmer USD

- USD/INR struggles to snap three-day downtrend, picks up bids of late.
- RBI begins two-day monetary policy meeting, Indian covid numbers follow Asia-Pacific counterparts.
- Virus woes, Fed tapering concerns entertain buyers ahead of the key risk events on Friday.
USD/INR rises to 74.23, up 0.05% intraday, amid the early Thursday’s trading. The Indian rupee (INR) pair dropped to the lowest since June 22 during its three-day downtrend before the recent corrective pullback.
The US dollar’s safe-haven demand and the Fed’s tapering chatters, not to forget the pre-data/events anxiety, are the key catalysts to challenge the USD/INR bears.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) remains firmer, backed by upbeat Treasury yields, around 92.30 by the press time after San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly followed Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to renew the tapering chatters. Also underpinning the greenback’s safe-haven demand could be the covid woes amid multi-day high infections from India, Australia, China and the US.
As per the latest covid numbers from the Indian Health Ministry, daily infections jumped the most since early May, with 42,982 daily cases, whereas the death toll also rose by 533.
It should be noted that the mixed US ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data, contrast to hawkish comments from Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard also favor the USD/INR buyers.
Even so, Friday’s US jobs report and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy meeting will be the key to follow for fresh impulse. While the early signal for US employment figures has already teased the pair bears, RBI is likely to portray a dovish tilt and may challenge the USD/INR weakness if matched. However, it all depends upon the actual outcome and risk catalysts that shouldn’t be ignored.
Technical analysis
Although a three-week-old descending trend line restricts the USD/INR pair’s immediate downside around 74.10, 10-DMA level of 74.33 and a downward slopping resistance line from July 20, forming part of falling wedge bullish chart pattern near 74.42, challenge the bulls.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.1979
|Today Daily Change
|0.0252
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|74.1727
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.4799
|Daily SMA50
|73.9973
|Daily SMA100
|73.8568
|Daily SMA200
|73.6244
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.2486
|Previous Daily Low
|74.0835
|Previous Weekly High
|74.612
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.2104
|Previous Monthly High
|75.0155
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.2104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.1465
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.1855
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.088
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.0032
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.9229
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.253
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.418
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
