USD/INR Price Analysis: Tests breakout of Descending Triangle around 82.70

- USD/INR is displaying wild moves as investors are discounting the impact of the release of the overnight FOMC minutes.
- Fed policymakers are favoring the continuation of policy tightening to avoid fears of a recovery in US inflation.
- The asset is testing the breakout of the Descending Triangle chart pattern around 82.70.
The USD/INR pair is displaying wild moves in the opening session as investors are discounting the impact of the release of the hawkish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes.
According to the FOMC minutes, Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers were loud and clear that a strong labor market and upbeat January Monthly Sales are posing a threat of pause in the declining trend of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI). Therefore, the Fed should reach to terminal rate to bring down inflation to the 2% target.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has dropped to near 104.00 after printing a three-day high of 104.20 as the risk aversion theme has eased. S&P500 futures have added significant gains in the Asian session, portraying a sheer recovery in the risk appetite of the market participants.
USD/INR is testing the breakout of the Descending Triangle chart pattern on an hourly scale. A breakout of the aforementioned chart pattern results in a volatility expansion after a sheer contraction. The downward-sloping trendline of the triangle is plotted from February 14 high at 83.04 while the horizontal support is placed from February 14 low at 82.57.
The mighty 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 82.73 is providing support to the US Dollar bulls.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is looking for a cushion around 40.00 after a healthy correction.
Should the asset break above February 22 high at around 83.00, US Dollar bulls will drive the asset toward October 23 high at 83.29. A breach of the latter will expose the asset to unchartered territory. The asset might find further resistance around 83.50, being a round-level number.
On the flip side, a break below February 14 low at 82.57 will drag the asset toward February 10 low at 82.33 followed by January 31 high at 82.07.
USD/INR hourly chart
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.771
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1050
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|82.876
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.4098
|Daily SMA50
|82.2707
|Daily SMA100
|82.1479
|Daily SMA200
|80.7064
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.998
|Previous Daily Low
|82.7895
|Previous Weekly High
|83.0456
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.4892
|Previous Monthly High
|83.072
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.8822
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.9184
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.8691
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.7777
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.6793
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.5692
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.9862
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.0963
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.1947
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
