USD/INR has carved out a symmetrical triangle pattern.

A breakout would expose key resistance above 76.00.

USD/INR has charted higher lows and lower highs pattern over the last four weeks. In other words, the currency pair has formed a symmetrical triangle on the daily chart.

A breakout would imply a bullish reversal and open the doors for a test of resistance at 76.33 (June 16 high). Alternatively, a triangle breakdown would expose the low of 73.83 reached exactly a month ago.

At press time, USD/INR is trading at 74.76. The triangle resistance is located at 75.13 and support is seen at 74.76.

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels