USD/INR Price News: Symmetrical triangle on daily chart

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/INR has carved out a symmetrical triangle pattern. 
  • A breakout would expose key resistance above 76.00.

USD/INR has charted higher lows and lower highs pattern over the last four weeks. In other words, the currency pair has formed a symmetrical triangle on the daily chart. 

A breakout would imply a bullish reversal and open the doors for a test of resistance at 76.33 (June 16 high). Alternatively, a triangle breakdown would expose the low of 73.83 reached exactly a month ago. 

At press time, USD/INR is trading at 74.76. The triangle resistance is located at 75.13 and support is seen at 74.76. 

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 74.76
Today Daily Change -0.0097
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 74.8922
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.9512
Daily SMA50 75.3094
Daily SMA100 75.5873
Daily SMA200 73.6384
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.0342
Previous Daily Low 74.7847
Previous Weekly High 74.9974
Previous Weekly Low 74.63
Previous Monthly High 75.6224
Previous Monthly Low 74.5052
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.88
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.9389
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.7732
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.6542
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.5238
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.0227
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.1532
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.2722

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

