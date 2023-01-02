  • USD/INR is oscillating in a tight range for the past two weeks amid the absence of potential triggers.
  • The 20-and 50-EMAs are on the verge of delivering a bearish crossover around 82.37.
  • A break inside the bearish range by the RSI (14) will activate bearish momentum.

The USD/INR pair is displaying some volatility in its opening trade on Monday after the festive mood. The asset is oscillating in the midst of the two-week-long trading range and is likely to continue further as the market participants seem still busy enjoying New Year celebrations.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped sharply to near 15-day low of around 103.00 on Friday amid a recovery in the risk-appetite theme. The 10-year US Treasury yields climbed to 3.88% amid obscurity in the overall risk theme.

On a four-hour scale, the Indian Rupee asset is oscillating in a range of 82.35-82.96 for the past two weeks. This could be termed as an inventory adjustment, however, it is difficult to tag it as an accumulation or a distribution.

The 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are on the verge of delivering a bearish crossover around 82.37, which might trigger a short-term downtrend.

While, the 200-EMA at 82.33 is sloping north, which indicates that the upside trend is still solid.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is on the verge of delivering a break into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which might trigger a bearish momentum.

Should the asset break below December 13 low around 82.35, the Indian rupee bulls will drag the asset towards December 9 low around 82.00 followed by November 25 low at 81.42.

On the contrary, a breakout of the consolidation above the round-level resistance of 83.00 will expose the asset to hit its all-time high at 83.29. A breach of the latter will send the major into unchartered territory.

USD/INR four-hour chart

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 82.5825
Today Daily Change -0.1181
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 82.7006
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 82.6056
Daily SMA50 82.1006
Daily SMA100 81.4133
Daily SMA200 79.634
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 82.8969
Previous Daily Low 82.5361
Previous Weekly High 84.25
Previous Weekly Low 82.4176
Previous Monthly High 84.25
Previous Monthly Low 80.9855
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 82.6739
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 82.7591
Daily Pivot Point S1 82.5255
Daily Pivot Point S2 82.3504
Daily Pivot Point S3 82.1647
Daily Pivot Point R1 82.8863
Daily Pivot Point R2 83.072
Daily Pivot Point R3 83.2471

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stays defensive above 1.0690 resistance-turned-support

EUR/USD stays defensive above 1.0690 resistance-turned-support

EUR/USD portrays exhaustion of the previous bull-run amid Monday’s holiday-inspired lackluster trading day. In doing so, the major currency pair fades the previous day’s upside break of the one-week-old resistance line, now support.

EUR/USD News

USD/JPY sees a downside below 131.00 amid a weaker US Dollar Index

USD/JPY sees a downside below 131.00 amid a weaker US Dollar Index

The USD/JPY pair is hovering around 131.00 after a less-confident rebound from 130.78 as settled on Friday. The asset is hoping for a continuation of weakness, which might drag the asset again below the immediate support of 131.00. The major is likely to face significant heat amid weakness in the US Dollar Index (DXY).

USD/JPY News

Gold begins 2023 on a cautious note above $1,800

Gold begins 2023 on a cautious note above $1,800

Gold price (XAU/USD) seesaw near $1,825 during early Monday, mostly unchanged, as holidays in multiple markets restrict the metal’s immediate moves despite the US Dollar’s rebound.

Gold News

Ethereum whales scoop up Shiba Inu tokens, here’s what to expect

Ethereum whales scoop up Shiba Inu tokens, here’s what to expect

Shiba Inu, a Dogecoin-killer meme coin is being scooped up by large wallet investors on the Ethereum network. Whales have accumulated SHIB tokens consistently since 2022. Despite demand from whales, the cryptocurrency is stuck in a tight range and 90% away from its all-time high. 

Read more

Week Ahead – NFP and Fed minutes to kickstart the New Year as dollar languishes

Week Ahead – NFP and Fed minutes to kickstart the New Year as dollar languishes

Markets will slowly begin to return to normal in the first trading week of 2023, with a number of top-tier releases on the way to liven things up after the holiday lull. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures