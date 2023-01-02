- USD/INR is oscillating in a tight range for the past two weeks amid the absence of potential triggers.
- The 20-and 50-EMAs are on the verge of delivering a bearish crossover around 82.37.
- A break inside the bearish range by the RSI (14) will activate bearish momentum.
The USD/INR pair is displaying some volatility in its opening trade on Monday after the festive mood. The asset is oscillating in the midst of the two-week-long trading range and is likely to continue further as the market participants seem still busy enjoying New Year celebrations.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped sharply to near 15-day low of around 103.00 on Friday amid a recovery in the risk-appetite theme. The 10-year US Treasury yields climbed to 3.88% amid obscurity in the overall risk theme.
On a four-hour scale, the Indian Rupee asset is oscillating in a range of 82.35-82.96 for the past two weeks. This could be termed as an inventory adjustment, however, it is difficult to tag it as an accumulation or a distribution.
The 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are on the verge of delivering a bearish crossover around 82.37, which might trigger a short-term downtrend.
While, the 200-EMA at 82.33 is sloping north, which indicates that the upside trend is still solid.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is on the verge of delivering a break into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which might trigger a bearish momentum.
Should the asset break below December 13 low around 82.35, the Indian rupee bulls will drag the asset towards December 9 low around 82.00 followed by November 25 low at 81.42.
On the contrary, a breakout of the consolidation above the round-level resistance of 83.00 will expose the asset to hit its all-time high at 83.29. A breach of the latter will send the major into unchartered territory.
USD/INR four-hour chart
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.5825
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1181
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|82.7006
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.6056
|Daily SMA50
|82.1006
|Daily SMA100
|81.4133
|Daily SMA200
|79.634
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.8969
|Previous Daily Low
|82.5361
|Previous Weekly High
|84.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.4176
|Previous Monthly High
|84.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.9855
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.6739
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.7591
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.5255
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.3504
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.1647
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.8863
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.072
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.2471
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays defensive above 1.0690 resistance-turned-support
EUR/USD portrays exhaustion of the previous bull-run amid Monday’s holiday-inspired lackluster trading day. In doing so, the major currency pair fades the previous day’s upside break of the one-week-old resistance line, now support.
USD/JPY sees a downside below 131.00 amid a weaker US Dollar Index
The USD/JPY pair is hovering around 131.00 after a less-confident rebound from 130.78 as settled on Friday. The asset is hoping for a continuation of weakness, which might drag the asset again below the immediate support of 131.00. The major is likely to face significant heat amid weakness in the US Dollar Index (DXY).
Gold begins 2023 on a cautious note above $1,800
Gold price (XAU/USD) seesaw near $1,825 during early Monday, mostly unchanged, as holidays in multiple markets restrict the metal’s immediate moves despite the US Dollar’s rebound.
Ethereum whales scoop up Shiba Inu tokens, here’s what to expect
Shiba Inu, a Dogecoin-killer meme coin is being scooped up by large wallet investors on the Ethereum network. Whales have accumulated SHIB tokens consistently since 2022. Despite demand from whales, the cryptocurrency is stuck in a tight range and 90% away from its all-time high.
Week Ahead – NFP and Fed minutes to kickstart the New Year as dollar languishes
Markets will slowly begin to return to normal in the first trading week of 2023, with a number of top-tier releases on the way to liven things up after the holiday lull.