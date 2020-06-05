USD/INR Price Analysis: Pullback from 10-day SMA signals return of 75.00-74.95

- USD/INDR picks up the bids from 75.39 inside two-month-old falling triangle.
- Triangle’s support is now on the sellers’ radar.
- May month top adds to the upside barriers beyond the bullish technical formation.
USD/INR seems to regain the bids while flashing 75.48 as the quote during the pre-European session on Friday. Even so, the quote stays below 10-day SMA inside a short-term falling triangle formation.
As a result, the pair’s current rise might falter around a 10-day SMA level of 75.57, a break of which could challenge the triangle pattern’s resistance line, at 75.94.
Should there be a clear break above 75.94, the bullish formation gets confirmed, but May month high of 76.20 needs to validate the pair’s run-up towards 77.00.
On the downside, lows marked during April and the current month around 75.00-74.95 can keep the pair’s immediate declines restricted.
If at all the bears dominate past-74.95, 74.60 and March 11 low near 73.59 could please them.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.418
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0070
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|75.425
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.576
|Daily SMA50
|75.8432
|Daily SMA100
|74.2188
|Daily SMA200
|72.7404
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.605
|Previous Daily Low
|75.3252
|Previous Weekly High
|76.0834
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.3889
|Previous Monthly High
|76.1945
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.0489
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.4981
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.4321
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.2985
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.172
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.0188
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.5783
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.7315
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.858
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains toward 1.14 after ECB boost, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.14, the highest since March. The ECB's €600 billion top-up to the stimulus program is boosting the common currency. US Non-Farm Payrolls are awaited. The euro is ignoring a plunge of 25.8% in German Factory Orders.
GBP/USD surges to highest since March amid USD weakness
GBP-USD has jumped above 1.2650, to the highest since March. US dollar weakness is prevalent ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls. Investors are shrugging off concerns about deadlocked Brexit talks.
US NFP May Preview: Context is everything
Labor statistics from April and May have set an impossibly high standard for market reaction. Non-farm payrolls shed 20.5 million positions in April, over the last 11 weeks 43 million Americans have filed for unemployment insurance.
Gold: Stays pressured below 200-bar SMA, $1,705 in focus
Gold prices remain weak after taking a U-turn from $1,721.88. The yellow metal extends its pullback moves from 200-bar SMA, which in turn portrays the bullion’s weakness. An ascending trend line from Wednesday, currently near $1,705, restricts the precious metal’s additional declines.
WTI: Mildly bid above $37.00 inside immediate ascending triangle
WTI portrays another attempt to defy short-term ascending triangle while picking up the bids near $37.64, up 0.32% on a day, during the pre-European session on Friday. One-week-old ascending trend line, 200-HMA add to the support.