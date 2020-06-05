USD/INR Price Analysis: Pullback from 10-day SMA signals return of 75.00-74.95

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INDR picks up the bids from 75.39 inside two-month-old falling triangle.
  • Triangle’s support is now on the sellers’ radar.
  • May month top adds to the upside barriers beyond the bullish technical formation.

USD/INR seems to regain the bids while flashing 75.48 as the quote during the pre-European session on Friday. Even so, the quote stays below 10-day SMA inside a short-term falling triangle formation.

As a result, the pair’s current rise might falter around a 10-day SMA level of 75.57, a break of which could challenge the triangle pattern’s resistance line, at 75.94.

Should there be a clear break above 75.94, the bullish formation gets confirmed, but May month high of 76.20 needs to validate the pair’s run-up towards 77.00.

On the downside, lows marked during April and the current month around 75.00-74.95 can keep the pair’s immediate declines restricted.

If at all the bears dominate past-74.95, 74.60 and March 11 low near 73.59 could please them.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Further downside expected

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 75.418
Today Daily Change -0.0070
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 75.425
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.576
Daily SMA50 75.8432
Daily SMA100 74.2188
Daily SMA200 72.7404
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.605
Previous Daily Low 75.3252
Previous Weekly High 76.0834
Previous Weekly Low 75.3889
Previous Monthly High 76.1945
Previous Monthly Low 75.0489
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.4981
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.4321
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.2985
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.172
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.0188
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.5783
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.7315
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.858

 

 

