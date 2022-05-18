USD/INR Price Analysis: Positive Divergence assures the strength of greenback bulls

- The RSI (14) has displayed exhaustion signs in the downside momentum.
- An unchallenged 200-EMA is still favoring the greenback bulls.
- The asset is poised to record all-time highs sooner.
The USD/INR pair is expected to gauge a strong rebound after a bearish Tuesday. A risk-on impulse in Tuesday’s session strengthened the Indian rupee and the asset dragged lower to near 77.30. The greenback bulls have not surrendered their dominance yet and are likely to make a powerful comeback.
The formation of a Positive Divergence on an hourly scale is indicating a continuation of an uptrend after a healthy correction. It is worth noting on the hourly chart that the asset made a higher low and is trying to rebound while the momentum oscillator, Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) made a lower low and tumbled below 40.00. The exhaustion in the downside risk of the asset is expected to spurt a rally in the asset prices.
A slippage below the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 77.53 is displaying a short-term struggle for the asset. While the 200-EMA at 77.32 has yet not been challenged, which signals that the upside is intact. The primary trendline placed from April 5 low at 75.27, adjoining May 4 low at 76.00 will continue to act as major support for the counter.
Should the asset oversteps Wednesday’s high at 77.63, an upside move towards Tuesday’s high at 78.02 will be observed. A breach of the latter will drive the asset towards an all-time high at 78.30.
Alternatively, the Indian rupee bulls could extend their control if the asset drops below the 200-EMA at 77.32 decisively. An occurrence of the same will drag the asset towards the psychological support at 77.00, followed by April 28 high at 76.79.
USD/INR hourly chart
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.5124
|Today Daily Change
|0.1609
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|77.3515
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.8245
|Daily SMA50
|76.3934
|Daily SMA100
|75.637
|Daily SMA200
|75.0826
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.0232
|Previous Daily Low
|77.335
|Previous Weekly High
|77.665
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.9531
|Previous Monthly High
|77.0715
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.2634
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.5979
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.7603
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.1166
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.8817
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76.4285
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.8048
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.258
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.4929
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
