USD/INR Price Analysis: Indian Rupee jostles with 82.15 support confluence

- USD/INR bears attack a convergence of 50-SMA, one-week-old resistance line.
- Upbeat oscillators suggest further recovery but 200-SMA acts as additional upside filter.
- Ascending trend line from Monday restricts immediate downside.
USD/INR struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery moves as it retreats to 82.00 round figure heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the Indian Rupee (INR) pair steps back from a convergence of the 50-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a downward-sloping resistance line from February 27.
Even so, the bullish MACD signals and upward-sloping RSI (14), not overbought, keep USD/INR buyers hopeful of crossing the immediate 82.15 resistance confluence.
Following that, the 200-SMA level surrounding 82.35 acts as the last defense of the pair bears, a break of which could quickly propel the USD/INR prices toward the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of its late January-February upside, around 82.55.
It should be noted that the Indian Rupee’s weakness past 82.55 could help the USD/INR bulls to refresh the monthly high, currently around 83.10. In that case, the October 2022 peak of near 83.43 will be in focus.
On the flip side, USD/INR pullback may initially aim for the weekly support line, close to 81.80 at the latest.
However, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and the monthly low, respectively near 81.70 and 81.60, could test the USD/INR bears before giving them control.
Overall, USD/INR is likely to recover but the road to the upside is long and bumpy.
USD/INR: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.0255
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0281
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|82.0536
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.4989
|Daily SMA50
|82.1629
|Daily SMA100
|82.1302
|Daily SMA200
|80.9667
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.0946
|Previous Daily Low
|81.7675
|Previous Weekly High
|83.082
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.6486
|Previous Monthly High
|83.082
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.5032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.9697
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.8925
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.8491
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.6447
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.522
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.1763
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.299
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.5034
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bulls need validation from 1.0650 and US NFP to keep control
EUR/USD bulls attack the 100-Hour Moving Average (HMA) surrounding 1.0600 as they keep the reins during the second consecutive day on early Friday, waiting for the US employment report for February, as well as a speech from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde.
GBP/USD bears take breather above 1.1900, downside seems favored
The GBP/USD pair is displaying a back-and-forth action in a narrow range of 1.1904-1.1940 continuously from the late New York session. The Cable has turned sideways as investors are awaiting the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and the United Kingdom’s manufacturing data for fresh impetus.
Gold slides towards $1,810 on sour sentiment, US NFP in focus
Gold price remains pressured around the intraday bottom near $1,828 as markets brace for the US jobs report, after witnessing a haywire move on the Bank of Japan’s inaction, during early Friday.
Bitcoin crashes to $20,300 amid Biden budget, Silvergate bank collapse and macroeconomic concerns
Bitcoin price, after sustaining nearly two weeks of bearishness, broke down on Thursday night as the biggest cryptocurrency in the world fell to a two-month low. The increasing fear regarding the future momentum of crypto has further ameliorated the panic selling resulting in a drawdown in price.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Five scenarios for the Fed, USD and stocks reactions, with probabilities Premium
"A decision has not been made" – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's attempt to soothe market worries about a potential 50 bps hike in two weeks has only raised expectations for the upcoming report. There are five different scenarios for the NFP report due out on March 10 at 13:30 GMT. Investors are at the edge of their seats.