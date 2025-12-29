EUR/USD is trading lower for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, changing hands near 1.1760 after having peaked at levels right above 1.1800 last week. The US Dollar firms up as investors ponder the real scope of the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, while tensions between China and Taiwan escalate.

US President Trump showed confidence that the peace deal in Ukraine is "a lot closer" after he met his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Sunday, although thorny issues, namely the official status of the Donbas region remain unresolved, and likely to hinder any significant advance towards a sustainable agreement.

The highlight this week will be the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) December meeting, in which the central bank decided to cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points and signal another rate cut in 2026. Investors remain confident that the soft labour market will force the Fed to cut rates at least two times next year.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Euro corrects lower in thin trading

The Euro (EUR) is pulling lower, but remains close to the three-month highs hit last week. Monetary policy divergence between a relatively hawkish European Central Bank and the Fed, which is expected to lower borrowing costs further next year, is acting as a headwind for a significant US Dollar recovery.

China has announced “major” military exercises around Taiwan on Monday, and Taipei affirmed that several Chinese vessels have been seen near Taiwan’s territorial waters. Chinese drills are a further escalation of tensions in an already sensitive area and are highly likely to support the safe-haven US Dollar.

On Monday, the most relevant event in the calendar will be the US Pending Home Sales figures for November, which are expected to have risen by 1%, following a 1.9% increase in the previous month.

US data released last week revealed that the country's Gross Domestic Product grew at a faster-than-expected 4.3% annualised pace in the third quarter, from 3.8% in the second. Still, the US Dollar failed to draw any relevant support from the figures.

Futures markets are still pricing between two and three Fed interest rate hikes in 2026, practically unchanged from previous weeks, according to data released by the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD approaches trendline support at 1.1755

EUR/USD 4-Hour Chart

The EUR/USD pair retreats from last week's highs at 1.1800, with technical indicators highlighting a growing bearish momentum. The 4-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) has retreated below the 50 level, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is printing red bars after crossing below the signal line.



Bears, however, are likely to find support at the ascending trendline from mid-December lows, now around 1.1755. A confirmation below this level will put the broader bullish trend into question and increase pressure towards the December 17 and 19 lows, near 1.1700.

To the upside, the 1.1805 area, where the pair was capped on December 16 and 24, is likely to challenge bulls ahead of the September 23 and 24 highs near 1.1820. Beyond here, the 161.80% Fibonacci extension of the December 19-24 rally is at 1.1863.