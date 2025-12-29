TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Attracts bids below 78.6% Fibo retracement at 1.3670

  • USD/CAD rises to near 1.3700 as the Canadian Dollar faces slight selling pressure.
  • The BoC remains uncertain over further monetary policy adjustments in the near term.
  • Investors await the release of the FOMC minutes scheduled for Tuesday.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Attracts bids below 78.6% Fibo retracement at 1.3670
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The USD/CAD pair trades 0.18% higher to near 1.3700 during the European trading session on Monday. The Loonie pair gains as the Canadian Dollar (CAD) is under pressure amid thin liquidity in markets at the start of a holiday-shortened week.

Broadly, the CAD has been outperforming its peers amid expectations that the Bank of Canada (BoC) will not cut interest rates in early 2026. The BoC is unlikely to cut interest rates soon, as the inflation in Canada has remained slightly above the 2% target in the last three months.

Last week, the BoC monetary policy minutes also showed that officials agreed the “current stance is appropriate” and stated that it is “difficult to predict the timing or direction of the next rate move”, but they stand ready “to respond if the outlook changes materially”.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades with caution ahead of the release of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the December meeting on Tuesday. In the policy, the Fed decided to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75%.

As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades almost flat near 98.00. The DXY is close to its 12-week low of 97.75 posted last week.

USD/CAD technical analysis

In the daily chart, USD/CAD trades at 1.3692. The pair remains below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3786, which slopes lower and continues to cap rebounds, preserving a bearish bias.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 30.69 is near oversold and has ticked higher from recent lows, signaling fading selling pressure. Measured from the 1.3540 low to the 1.4139 high, the 78.6% retracement at 1.3668 offers nearby support amid the pullback.

A bounce from 1.3668 could lift the pair toward the 61.8% retracement at 1.3769, while the 20-day EMA at 1.3786 would act as an additional hurdle. Failure to hold 1.3668 would keep bears in control, with momentum constrained by a sub-50 RSI, until a daily close back above the moving average improves tone.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Bank of Canada FAQs

The Bank of Canada (BoC), based in Ottawa, is the institution that sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for Canada. It does so at eight scheduled meetings a year and ad hoc emergency meetings that are held as required. The BoC primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at between 1-3%. Its main tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Canadian Dollar (CAD) and vice versa. Other tools used include quantitative easing and tightening.

In extreme situations, the Bank of Canada can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the BoC prints Canadian Dollars for the purpose of buying assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker CAD. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The Bank of Canada used the measure during the Great Financial Crisis of 2009-11 when credit froze after banks lost faith in each other’s ability to repay debts.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of Canada purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the BoC stops buying more assets, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Canadian Dollar.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1800

EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1800

EUR/USD moves sideways in a narrow channel below 1.1800 as the market volatility remains low ahead of the New Year holiday. On Tuesday, investors will pay close attention to the minutes of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting.

GBP/USD retreats below 1.3500 as trading conditions remain thin

GBP/USD retreats below 1.3500 as trading conditions remain thin

GBP/USD corrects lower after posting strong gains in the previous week and trades below 1.3500 on Monday. With the action in financial markets turning subdued following the Christmas holiday, however, the pair's losses remain limited.

Gold holds above $4,300 after profit taking kicked in

Gold holds above $4,300 after profit taking kicked in

Gold retreats sharply from the record-peak it set at $4,550 and trades below $4,400, losing more than 3% on the day. Growing optimism about a Ukraine-Russia peace agreement and profit-taking ahead of the New Year holiday seem to be causing XAU/USD to stay under heavy bearish pressure.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP bulls regain strength

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP bulls regain strength

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple record roughly 3% gains on Monday, regaining strength mid-holiday season. Despite thin liquidity in the holiday season, BTC and major altcoins are regaining strength as US President Donald Trump pushes peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. The technical outlook for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple gradually shifts bullish as selling pressure wanes.

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

After a year marked by global economic resilience and ending on a note of optimism, 2026 looks promising and could be a year of solid economic performance. In our baseline scenario, we expect most of the supportive factors at work in 2025 to continue to play a role in 2026.

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Year 2025 was volatile, as crypto often is.  Among positive catalysts were favourable regulatory changes in the U.S., rise of Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT), adoption of AI and tokenization of Real-World-Assets (RWA).

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers