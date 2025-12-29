WTI holds gains near $57.50 due to potential supply concerns

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price rebounds after registering 2.5% losses in the previous session, trading around $57.30 per barrel during the European hours on Monday. Crude Oil prices rise as investors weigh the risk of a global supply glut amid potential delays to a Ukraine peace deal.

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are going to talk this weekend. Bloomberg reported Sunday that President Trump said he had made “a lot of progress” in discussions with Zelenskiy, though he noted no clear breakthrough on territorial issues and said a deal could still take several weeks.

Oil prices extend gains amid ongoing Middle East tensions, with Saudi airstrikes in Yemen and Iran’s “full-scale war” rhetoric against the United States (US), Europe, and Israel raising supply disruption risks.

Reuters cited IG analyst Tony Sycamore, who said traders are watching US enforcement against Venezuelan oil shipments and potential fallout from US strikes on ISIS targets in Nigeria, which produces about 1.5 million barrels per day.

China said it plans to increase fiscal spending in 2026, signaling ongoing support for growth that could lift Oil demand. However, crude remains on course for a decline of over 20% this year, its sharpest annual drop since 2020, amid expectations of a global surplus next year.