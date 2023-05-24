USD/INR Price Analysis: Indian Rupee buyers need to keep the reins past 82.80

- USD/INR takes offers to refresh intraday low, reverses from five-week high.
- Failure to cross five-month-old resistance line joins overbought RSI to lure Indian Rupee buyers.
- Descending trend line from October 2022, bullish MACD signals prod bears.
USD/INR renews intraday bottom around 82.80 while extending pullback from a five-week high during early Wednesday. In doing so, the pair registers failure to cross the yearly resistance line amid the overbought RSI.
However, the bullish MACD signals and the resistance-turned-support line stretched from late 2022, close to 82.80 by the press time, challenge the Indian Rupee (INR) buyers of late.
Should the quote manages to provide a daily close below the 82.80 level, it can quickly fall to the previous monthly high of near 82.50 ahead of targeting the late April swing high of around 82.40.
Though, a convergence of the 50-DMA and 100-DMA, around 82.15, appears a tough nut to crack for the USD/INR bears afterward.
Even if the quote breaks the 82.15 level, an upward-sloping support line from November 2022, close to 81.75 at the latest, can act as the last defense of the USD/INR buyers.
On the contrary, a daily closing beyond the falling resistance line from the last December, near the 83.00 round figure, won’t hesitate to challenge the record high marked in 2022 around 83.40.
It’s worth noting that the late 2022 peaks of near 83.20 may offer intermediate halts during the quote’s upside past 83.00.
USD/INR: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.8045
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0856
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|82.8901
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.1282
|Daily SMA50
|82.1512
|Daily SMA100
|82.1424
|Daily SMA200
|81.8118
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.967
|Previous Daily Low
|82.7575
|Previous Weekly High
|82.9554
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.1655
|Previous Monthly High
|82.5092
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.485
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.887
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.8375
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.776
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.662
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.5665
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.9856
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.0811
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.1952
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD remains heavy below 0.6200 on dovish RBNZ's Orr
NZD/USD is licking its wounds below 0.6200 as RBNZ Governor Orr justifies the Bank's dovish outlook on rates. The RBNZ delivered a dovish 25 bps rate hike early Wednesday. The RBNZ maintained the projection for the OCR peak rate at 5.50%, suggesting an end of its tightening cycle.
AUD/USD drops below 0.6600, tracks Kiwi sell-off post-RBNZ
AUD/USD bears remain in control, giving up the 0.6600 level early Wednesday. The pair is tracking the big sell-off in the NZD/USD pair, as the RBNZ hiked rates by 25 bps but turned dovish on its outlook. All eyes now remain on the US debt impasse and the Fed Minutes.
Gold needs validation from $1,975 and Fed Minutes for a sustained recovery Premium
Gold price has paused its previous sharp reversal from near six-week lows of $1,952 in Wednesday’s trading so far. The United States Dollar (USD) is holding close to two-month highs against its major rivals amid the US debt-ceiling standoff.
Solana price rises after ChatGPT integration; Rally for AI-tokens may not be far away
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a big focus of not only developers but also traders since the ChatGPT-induced AI hype took over the crypto market for a while. As AI-affiliated tokens began rallying, many assumed that this might be the next big thing for crypto, but the case may not be so.
Are markets ready for correction amidst rate hike talks and economic concerns?
S&P 500 rejected further upside, and is ready for correction within this upswing – the correction characteristics would determine the path forward as hearing Bullard talk two more rate hikes wasn‘t something the market had discounted.