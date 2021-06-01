USD/INR Price Analysis: Indian rupee bulls attack previous support line around 72.50

- USD/INR remains sidelined around key short-term upside hurdle.
- Bearish MACD, sustained trading below 10-day SMA favor sellers.
USD/INR struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery moves amid a sluggish start to Tuesday’s Indian trading session. In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair battles the previous support line from late February while taking rounds to 72.52 by the press time.
Considering the pair’s repeated pullbacks from 10-day SMA, followed by the latest trend line breakdown, amid bearish MACD, USD/INR sellers are likely to keep the reins unless the quote rises past the immediate SMA level of 72.80. On its way, the support-turned-resistance line around 72.60 seems to guard the nearby upside.
In a case where USD/INR bulls manage to provide a daily closing beyond 72.80, the last week’s swing high near 73.10, followed by the early May lows near 73.20, will be the key challenges for them.
Meanwhile, fresh selling pressure could aim for May’s low of 72.33 before highlighting the bottoms marked during March and February, respectively near 72.25 and 72.17, for the sellers.
It should, however, be noted that a downward sloping trend line from mid-April near the 72.00 round figure will be a tough nut to crack for the USD/INR bears below 72.17.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.522
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|72.521
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.1727
|Daily SMA50
|73.7247
|Daily SMA100
|73.2964
|Daily SMA200
|73.4961
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.798
|Previous Daily Low
|72.358
|Previous Weekly High
|73.0975
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.3386
|Previous Monthly High
|74.311
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.3386
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.6299
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.5261
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.119
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.999
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Pierces weekly hurdle above 1.2200 on inverse H&S confirmation
EUR/USD stays on the bids after confirming a bullish chart pattern on 1H. The currency major pair’s 200-HMA breakout confirmed inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) bullish chart pattern on the hourly (1H) play the previous day.
GBP/USD jumps to fresh high since April 2018 amid US dollar selloff
GBP/USD extends the upward trajectory towards the fresh high in over three years while taking the bids around 1.4248, up 0.14% intraday, during early Tuesday. US dollar fails to cheer the upbeat US Treasury yields amid risk-on mood.
GBP/USD jumps to fresh high since April 2018 amid US dollar selloff
GBP/USD extends the upward trajectory towards the fresh high in over three years while taking the bids around 1.4248, up 0.14% intraday, during early Tuesday. US dollar fails to cheer the upbeat US Treasury yields amid risk-on mood.
Stellar primed for 55% bull rally
XLM price began its uptrend as it created a higher low, setting up a bullish divergence between a crucial volume indicator. Now, a continuation of this uptrend could take Stellar to the levels seen on May 19.
The key drivers for the week ahead
At the start of a new month there are some key questions that investors need to ask themselves. Firstly, will the sell in May go away strategy work in this most unusual of years?