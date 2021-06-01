USD/INR Price Analysis: Indian rupee bulls attack previous support line around 72.50

It should, however, be noted that a downward sloping trend line from mid-April near the 72.00 round figure will be a tough nut to crack for the USD/INR bears below 72.17.

Meanwhile, fresh selling pressure could aim for May’s low of 72.33 before highlighting the bottoms marked during March and February, respectively near 72.25 and 72.17, for the sellers.

In a case where USD/INR bulls manage to provide a daily closing beyond 72.80, the last week’s swing high near 73.10, followed by the early May lows near 73.20, will be the key challenges for them.

Considering the pair’s repeated pullbacks from 10-day SMA, followed by the latest trend line breakdown, amid bearish MACD, USD/INR sellers are likely to keep the reins unless the quote rises past the immediate SMA level of 72.80. On its way, the support-turned-resistance line around 72.60 seems to guard the nearby upside.

USD/INR struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery moves amid a sluggish start to Tuesday’s Indian trading session. In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair battles the previous support line from late February while taking rounds to 72.52 by the press time.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.