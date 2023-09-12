USD/INR Price Analysis: Bounces off one-week low, remains below 83.00 mark

- USD/INR states a modest recovery from a one-week low touched this Thursday.
- The technical setup favours bulls and supports prospects for a further move up.
- A convincing break below the 100/200-day SMAs will negate the positive bias.
The USD/INR pair attracts some dip-buying near the 82.80 area, or a one-week low touched during the Asian session this Tuesday and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day losing streak. Spot prices, however, remain below the 83.00 round-figure mark, the near-term bias seems tilted in favour of bullish traders.
The positive outlook is reinforced by the fact that the USD/INR pair is holding comfortably above technically significant 100-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). Moreover, positive oscillators on the daily chart – though have been losing some traction – suggest that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside.
A sustained strength beyond the 83.00 mark will reaffirm the constructive setup and lift the pair back towards last week's swing high, around the 83.20-83.25 region. This is followed by the 83.45 region, or the record high touched in August, which if cleared decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls and pave the way for additional gains.
On the flip side, weakness below the 82.80-82.75 region might continue to attract some dip-buying and remain limited near the 82.40-82.30 confluence, comprising the 100-day and the 200-day SMAs. The latter should act as a pivotal point, which if broken will make the USD/INR pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards the 82.00 round figure.
Some follow-through selling below the July monthly swing low, around the 81.70-81.65 region, will suggest that spot prices have formed a near-term top and pave the way for a deeper corrective decline. The USD/INR pair might then weaken further towards the 81.35 intermediate support before eventually dropping towards testing sub-81.00 levels.
USD/INR daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.9182
|Today Daily Change
|0.0316
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|82.8866
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.9395
|Daily SMA50
|82.6259
|Daily SMA100
|82.4154
|Daily SMA200
|82.3347
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.125
|Previous Daily Low
|82.8175
|Previous Weekly High
|83.3714
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.585
|Previous Monthly High
|83.5505
|Previous Monthly Low
|82.224
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.935
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.0076
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.761
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.6355
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.4535
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.0686
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.2506
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.3761
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
