- Indian Rupee holds positive ground on Tuesday amid equity inflows, USD sales, and lower oil prices.
- A hawkish repricing of US Fed rate-cut expectations might cap the pair’s downside.
- Market players await the preliminary India’s HSBC PMI for April, due on Tuesday.
The Indian Rupee (INR) gains ground on Tuesday, backed by likely equity inflows and US Dollar (USD) sales from state-run banks. Additionally, the recovery of the INR is bolstered by the decline in oil prices as the fear of a wider Middle East war fades. Nonetheless, the upside of local currency is likely to be a temporary relief as a hawkish repricing of US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut expectations will continue to lift the USD, Arnob Biswas, head of foreign exchange research at SMC Global Securities, said.
Investors will monitor India’s preliminary HSBC Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for April on Tuesday. On the USD’s front, the S&P Global PMI for April will be released later in the day. On Friday, the final reading of the US March Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) will take center stage. Stronger-than-expected US economic data might trigger speculation that the Fed will delay the rate cut cycle and boost the Greenback.
Daily Digest Market Movers: The Indian Rupee rebounds amid lower crude oil prices
- Brent crude oil prices dropped 0.7% to $86.70 a barrel on Monday. Indian stocks climbed, with the main indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, rising by almost 0.8% and 0.9%, respectively.
- Continuing the economic growth momentum of 7% in 2024–25 and beyond is possible due to favorable monsoons, increased agricultural production, and enhanced global commerce, said RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Shashanka Bhide on Monday.
- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised India's growth projection to 6.8% for 2024 from its January forecast of 6.5%, while the Asian Development Bank (ADB) also raised India's GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 7% from 6.7% earlier.
- Strong growth is allowing India’s policymakers to maintain interest rates higher for longer to ensure inflation is lowered in a durable manner, according to the minutes of the RBI monetary policy meeting.
- The Chicago Fed National Activity Index improved to 0.15 in March from 0.09 in the previous reading, according to the Fed Bank of Chicago.
Technical analysis: USD/INR remains bullish in the longer term
The Indian Rupee trades weaker on the day. USD/INR keeps the bullish stance unchanged on the daily timeframe as the pair holds above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around the 50.00 midline, suggesting that further consolidation cannot be ruled out before positioning for any near-term USD/INR depreciation.
The first upside barrier for the pair will emerge near a high of April 15 at 83.50. The next hurdle is located at an all-time high of 83.72. Stronger bullish momentum might even take the pair for an upside break to the 84.00 psychological level. On the other hand, the initial support level is seen around a low of April 11 at 83.30. A fresh round of sell-off will pave the way to the 100-day EMA at 83.12, followed by a low of January 15 at 82.78.
Indian Rupee FAQs
The Indian Rupee (INR) is one of the most sensitive currencies to external factors. The price of Crude Oil (the country is highly dependent on imported Oil), the value of the US Dollar – most trade is conducted in USD – and the level of foreign investment, are all influential. Direct intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FX markets to keep the exchange rate stable, as well as the level of interest rates set by the RBI, are further major influencing factors on the Rupee.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in forex markets to maintain a stable exchange rate, to help facilitate trade. In addition, the RBI tries to maintain the inflation rate at its 4% target by adjusting interest rates. Higher interest rates usually strengthen the Rupee. This is due to the role of the ‘carry trade’ in which investors borrow in countries with lower interest rates so as to place their money in countries’ offering relatively higher interest rates and profit from the difference.
Macroeconomic factors that influence the value of the Rupee include inflation, interest rates, the economic growth rate (GDP), the balance of trade, and inflows from foreign investment. A higher growth rate can lead to more overseas investment, pushing up demand for the Rupee. A less negative balance of trade will eventually lead to a stronger Rupee. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (interest rates less inflation) are also positive for the Rupee. A risk-on environment can lead to greater inflows of Foreign Direct and Indirect Investment (FDI and FII), which also benefit the Rupee.
Higher inflation, particularly, if it is comparatively higher than India’s peers, is generally negative for the currency as it reflects devaluation through oversupply. Inflation also increases the cost of exports, leading to more Rupees being sold to purchase foreign imports, which is Rupee-negative. At the same time, higher inflation usually leads to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates and this can be positive for the Rupee, due to increased demand from international investors. The opposite effect is true of lower inflation.
