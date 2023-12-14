USD/INR loses traction, focus on the Indian inflation data

- Indian Rupee holds positive ground on the decline of US Dollar.
- Analysts anticipate the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to hold rates into next year.
- Investors await the Indian WPI inflation report, which is expected to rise by 0.08% versus -0.52% prior.
Indian Rupee (INR) gains traction on Thursday amid the US Dollar (USD) weakness. The Greenback faces some selling pressure from the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s dovish remarks. Additionally, the dot plot now projects three rate cuts of 25 basis points (bps) each in 2024 instead of two.
On the other hand, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held its benchmark interest rate steady for a fifth straight policy meeting last week. Analysts anticipate the RBI to hold rates into next year and will ease the policy after the Fed begins cutting interest rates.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das stated that the Indian economy remains vulnerable to recurring and overlapping food price shocks. The surge in inflation was primarily driven by rising food prices, which has been an important issue for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration as elections approach.
Market players will closely monitor India’s WPI inflation report on Thursday for fresh impetus. On the US docket, the US weekly Jobless Claims and Retail Sales will be due.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Indian Rupee remains vulnerable to rising food prices
- India's Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew 5.55% YoY in November from 4.87% in October, worse than the expectation of 5.70%.
- Indian Industrial Production rose by 11.7% in October, compared to a 4.1% gain in the previous reading while Manufacturing Output in the same period came in at 10.4% MoM versus 4.9% prior.
- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected India's Real Gross Domestic Product (real GDP) to expand by more than 6.0% in 2023 and 2024, marking one of the fastest-growing in the world over the next few years.
- The Federal Reserve (Fed) kept the interest rates steady at the target range of 5.25%-5.5% in its December meeting, as widely expected.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell said discussion about cutting rates is still ahead and the central will decide very carefully. Powell added that the Fed is very focused on not making the mistake of maintaining interest rates too high for too long.
- The Fed now estimated three rate cuts next year rather than two, according to interest rate projections.
- The US Core Producer Price Index (PPI) for November came in worse than the market expectation, easing from 2.3% to 2.0% YoY. The headline PPI figure fell 0.9% in November from a 1.2% rise in October.
Technical Analysis: Indian Rupee sticks to the positive stance
Indian Rupee trades on a stronger note on the day. The USD/INR pair has remained stuck in a trading range of 82.80-83.40 since September. From the technical perspective, the bullish outlook of USD/INR remains intact as the pair holds above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily chart. However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around the 50.0 midline, warrants caution for bulls.
The upper boundary of the trading range at 83.40 acts as an immediate resistance level for the pair. Any follow-through buying above 83.40 will pave the way to the year-to-date (YTD) high of 83.47, followed by a round figure of 84.00. On the flip side, the key support level is seen at the 83.00 psychological round mark. A breach below this level will see a drop to the lower limit of the trading range and a low of September 12 at 82.80. A convincing breakout below the trading range will see the next downside stop near a low of August 11 at 82.60.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.14%
|-0.10%
|-0.28%
|-0.66%
|-0.64%
|-0.64%
|-0.25%
|EUR
|0.14%
|0.04%
|-0.13%
|-0.53%
|-0.50%
|-0.51%
|-0.11%
|GBP
|0.10%
|-0.03%
|-0.17%
|-0.57%
|-0.57%
|-0.56%
|-0.15%
|CAD
|0.28%
|0.15%
|0.17%
|-0.40%
|-0.39%
|-0.39%
|0.03%
|AUD
|0.68%
|0.53%
|0.56%
|0.40%
|0.02%
|0.01%
|0.41%
|JPY
|0.66%
|0.54%
|0.57%
|0.40%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|0.40%
|NZD
|0.67%
|0.51%
|0.54%
|0.37%
|-0.03%
|0.00%
|0.39%
|CHF
|0.24%
|0.12%
|0.15%
|-0.01%
|-0.42%
|-0.41%
|-0.41%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Indian economy FAQs
How does the Indian economy impact the Indian Rupee?
The Indian economy has averaged a growth rate of 6.13% between 2006 and 2023, which makes it one of the fastest growing in the world. India’s high growth has attracted a lot of foreign investment. This includes Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into physical projects and Foreign Indirect Investment (FII) by foreign funds into Indian financial markets. The greater the level of investment, the higher the demand for the Rupee (INR). Fluctuations in Dollar-demand from Indian importers also impact INR.
What is the impact of Oil prices on the Rupee?
India has to import a great deal of its Oil and gasoline so the price of Oil can have a direct impact on the Rupee. Oil is mostly traded in US Dollars (USD) on international markets so if the price of Oil rises, aggregate demand for USD increases and Indian importers have to sell more Rupees to meet that demand, which is depreciative for the Rupee.
How does inflation in India impact the Rupee?
Inflation has a complex effect on the Rupee. Ultimately it indicates an increase in money supply which reduces the Rupee’s overall value. Yet if it rises above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4% target, the RBI will raise interest rates to bring it down by reducing credit. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (the difference between interest rates and inflation) strengthen the Rupee. They make India a more profitable place for international investors to park their money. A fall in inflation can be supportive of the Rupee. At the same time lower interest rates can have a depreciatory effect on the Rupee.
How does seasonal US Dollar demand from importers and banks impact the Rupee?
India has run a trade deficit for most of its recent history, indicating its imports outweigh its exports. Since the majority of international trade takes place in US Dollars, there are times – due to seasonal demand or order glut – where the high volume of imports leads to significant US Dollar- demand. During these periods the Rupee can weaken as it is heavily sold to meet the demand for Dollars. When markets experience increased volatility, the demand for US Dollars can also shoot up with a similarly negative effect on the Rupee.
