USD/INR loses its recovery momentum, eyes on Indian WPI inflation, US Retail Sales

- Indian Rupee attracts some buyers, supported by the upbeat Indian CPI inflation data and foreign inflows.
- Risk-averse sentiment and the possible intervention from the Indian central bank might limit the upside of INR.
- Market players await the Indian WPI inflation and US Retail Sales for February, due on Thursday.
Indian Rupee (INR) trades on a positive note on Wednesday. The upbeat Indian Retail Inflation data for February provides some support to the local currency and drags the USD/INR pair lower. The recovery of INR is also bolstered by persistent foreign inflows in domestic equity markets. However, the renewed US Dollar (USD) demand from importers, risk-averse sentiment, and the potential intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) might cap the upside of the Indian Rupee.
Looking ahead, investors will monitor India’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI) of Food, Fuel, and Inflation on Thursday. On the US docket, US Retail Sales will be in the spotlight later on Thursday. The Retail Sales figure is estimated to improve to 0.8% MoM in February from a 0.8% drop in January.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Indian Rupee remains stronger amid multiple headwinds
- India's Retail inflation eased to 5.09% YoY in February from 5.10% in the previous month, better than the market expectation of 5.02%, according to the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation.
- The Indian food inflation for February came in at 8.66% versus 8.30% prior. Meanwhile, the rural inflation rate remained steady at 5.34%, while the urban inflation rate declined to 4.78% from 4.92% in January.
- India's Industrial Production dropped to 3.8% YoY in January from the previous reading of 4.2%, stronger than estimated.
- The US headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in line with expectations, rising 0.4% MoM in February. The annual CPI figure was above the market consensus, increasing 3.2% YoY in February.
- The Core CPI, excluding volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.4% MoM and 3.8% YoY, above the market consensus.
- The upbeat inflation data might convince the Fed to focus on more data and allow policymakers to avoid having to rush to cut rates.
Technical Analysis: Indian Rupee remains capped within longer term trading range
Indian Rupee trades strongly on the day. USD/INR has stayed within a multi-month-old descending trend channel around 82.60–83.15 since December 8, 2023.
The bearish outlook of USD/INR remains intact in the near term as the pair is below the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe. Furthermore, the downward momentum is supported by the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which lies below the 50.0 midlines, indicating the downtrend is more likely to resume than to reverse.
The lower limit of the descending trend channel at 82.60 acts as a potential support level for the pair. A breach of this level could sustain a bearish drop to a low of August 23 at 82.45, followed by a low of June 1 at 82.25.
On the upside, a decisive break above the confluence of the 100-day EMA and a psychological round mark of 83.00 could make its way back up to the upper boundary of the descending trend channel at 83.15. A bullish breakout above 83.15 will expose a high of January 2 at 83.35, en route to the 84.00 round figure.
Indian Rupee FAQs
What are the key factors driving the Indian Rupee?
The Indian Rupee (INR) is one of the most sensitive currencies to external factors. The price of Crude Oil (the country is highly dependent on imported Oil), the value of the US Dollar – most trade is conducted in USD – and the level of foreign investment, are all influential. Direct intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FX markets to keep the exchange rate stable, as well as the level of interest rates set by the RBI, are further major influencing factors on the Rupee.
How do the decisions of the Reserve Bank of India impact the Indian Rupee?
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in forex markets to maintain a stable exchange rate, to help facilitate trade. In addition, the RBI tries to maintain the inflation rate at its 4% target by adjusting interest rates. Higher interest rates usually strengthen the Rupee. This is due to the role of the ‘carry trade’ in which investors borrow in countries with lower interest rates so as to place their money in countries’ offering relatively higher interest rates and profit from the difference.
What macroeconomic factors influence the value of the Indian Rupee?
Macroeconomic factors that influence the value of the Rupee include inflation, interest rates, the economic growth rate (GDP), the balance of trade, and inflows from foreign investment. A higher growth rate can lead to more overseas investment, pushing up demand for the Rupee. A less negative balance of trade will eventually lead to a stronger Rupee. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (interest rates less inflation) are also positive for the Rupee. A risk-on environment can lead to greater inflows of Foreign Direct and Indirect Investment (FDI and FII), which also benefit the Rupee.
How does inflation impact the Indian Rupee?
Higher inflation, particularly, if it is comparatively higher than India’s peers, is generally negative for the currency as it reflects devaluation through oversupply. Inflation also increases the cost of exports, leading to more Rupees being sold to purchase foreign imports, which is Rupee-negative. At the same time, higher inflation usually leads to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates and this can be positive for the Rupee, due to increased demand from international investors. The opposite effect is true of lower inflation.
