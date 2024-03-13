- India’s Sensex is likely to open flat after closing Tuesday in the green below 74,000.
- Sensex swung between gains and losses on Tuesday, as markets stayed cautious ahead of India/ US CPI data.
- For February, US CPI came in hotter-than-expected at 3.2% YoY; India’s inflation stayed flat at 5.09% YoY.
The Sensex 30, one of India’s key benchmark indices, is expected to open flat to marginally lower after settling in positive territory on Tuesday.
The muted trading in the Gift Nifty futures combined with mixed Asian stock markets indicate a cautious start to Sensex, as traders take account of the key inflation data released from India and the US.
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex 30 is up 0.22% on the day at 73,667.96.
Stock market news
- The top gainers on Sensex on Tuesday were HDFC Bank, TCS, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki and Infosys. Meanwhile, the top losers include ITC, JSW Steel, NTPC, Nestle and SBI Bank.
- FMCG and metals sectors stocks were a drag on Sensex but the rally in the technology stocks came to the rescue of buyers.
- Shares of Zomato rose as much as 2.0% on a strong ad revenue forecast.
- Shares of steel-related companies in Asia dropped, following iron ore’s biggest slide since 2022. Dalian iron ore hits five-month low on weak sentiment amid subdued demand in top consumer China.
- British American Tobacco (BAT) is reportedly gearing up for a much-anticipated sale of its stake in ITC within the next fortnight, according to two individuals familiar with the development. ITC shares slide over 2.0%.
- China’s state-backed developer Vanke Co. declined after Moody’s Ratings stripped the company’s investment-grade credit rating and warned of potential further cuts.
- Wipro expanded its partnership with Nutanix to launch a new Nutanix-focused business unit.
- India’s headline CPI retail inflation came in at 5.09% in February compared to the 5.1% print for January. Meanwhile, the country’s Industrial Production stayed unchanged at 3.8% in January, missing the estimates of 4.1%.
- The US stock markets rebounded firmly on Tuesday, as a mixed US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report failed to have any impact on the June Fed rate cut expectations.
- The US CPI rose 3.2% in February from a year ago, beating the market forecast of 3.1%. The monthly CPI increased 0.4% in the same period. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, increased 0.4% from the last month and 3.8% over the year.
- Markets continue to price in about a 70% chance that the Fed could begin easing rates in June, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
- Attention now turns toward the US Retail Sales and consumer sentiment data due later this week.
Sensex FAQs
The Sensex is a name for one of India’s most closely monitored stock indexes. The term was coined in the 1980s by analyst Deepak Mohoni by mashing the words sensitive and index together. The index plots a weighted average of the share price of 30 of the most established stocks on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Each corporation's weighting is based on its "free-float capitalization", or the value of all its shares readily available for trading.
Given it is a composite, the value of the Sensex is first and foremost dependent on the performance of its constituent companies as revealed in their quarterly and annual results. Government policies are another factor. In 2016 the government decided to phase out high value currency notes, for example, and certain companies saw their share price fall as a result. When the government decided to cut corporation tax in 2019, meanwhile, the Sensex gained a boost. Other factors include the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of India, since that dictates the cost of borrowing, climate change, pandemics and natural disasters
The Sensex started life on April 1 1979 at a base level of 100. It reached its highest recorded level so far, at 73,328, on Monday, January 15, 2024 (this is being written in Feb 2024). The Index closed above the 10,000 mark for the first time on February 7, 2006. On March 13, 2014 the Sensex closed higher than Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index to become the major Asian stock index with the highest value. The index’s biggest gain in a single day occurred on April 7, 2020, when it rose 2,476 points; its deepest single-day loss occurred on January 21, 2008, when it plunged 1,408 points due the US subprime crisis.
Major companies within the Sensex include Reliance Industries Ltd, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ITC Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Infosys, State Bank of India, Sun Pharma, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra.
