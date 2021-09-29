USD/INR: Indian rupee to gradually depreciate – Wells Fargo

According to analysts at Wells Fargo, the Indian rupee will gradually depreciate versus the US dollar over the next quarters. They forecast USD/INR at 74.25 by the fourth quarter, and at 74.50 by the second quarter of next year.
Key Quotes:
“India's economy continues to demonstrate a rebound; however, we maintain our view that the rupee will gradually depreciate over the course of our forecast horizon. The Q2 slowdown in India's economy was severe, although high frequency indicators of mobility and activity are back above pre-pandemic and pre-second wave of infections levels.” Given the rebound, we forecast India's economy to rebound sharply in Q3, though we still believe the economy is fragile.”
“As a result of a fragile economy, we expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to keep monetary policy accommodative over the course of our forecast horizon in an effort to prioritize growth. Accommodative monetary policy through 2022 should keep depreciation pressure on the rupee for the time being, especially as peer emerging market central banks continue to raise interest rates. Modest inflationary pressures should also provide justification for the RBI to keep interest rates on hold.”
“We also expect the RBI to intervene in FX markets in favor of a weaker rupee in an effort to support India's export sector and the broader economy. As the RBI grows its FX reserve position the rupee should weaken; however, as mentioned, we forecast any softness in the currency to be relatively gradual in nature.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD crashes below 1.1650 on massive dollar demand
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.16, the lowest since November 2020. The dollar is surging alongside an increase in US yields related to upcoming Fed tapering. The greenback is also benefiting from safe-haven flows. Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde are speaking
GBP/USD plummets toward 1.34 on higher US yields, UK energy crisis
GBP/USD has hit a new low under 1.3450, crashing under the might of the dollar, which is riding on the Fed's tapering, US debt ceiling concerns and China's energy issues. Brexit-related worries are weighing on sterling. BOE Governor Bailey is speaking in a panel.
XAU/USD surrenders intraday gains, seems poised to slide further
Gold surrendered a major part of its intraday gains and retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range during the early North American session. Following a rapid rise since the end of last week, the US Treasury bond yields witnessed a modest pullback on Wednesday.
Four reasons why Polkadot price will double by end of October
Polkadot price has been stuck in a consolidation phase for roughly a month. However, this trend might be coming to an end due to three significant reasons. As a result, investors can expect DOT to start a massive bull rally over the coming month.
Why is Apple stock falling?
Apple stock (AAPL) took the rise in bond yields poorly on Monday as tech stocks and the Nasdaq suffered disproportionally. The Nasdaq closed as the worst performing index of the day down 0.81%, while the Dow was actually positive.