- Indian Rupee extends the rally amid the decline in USD and the release of the India Budget 2024.
- India’s Finance Minister said the government will boost spending on infrastructure projects, build homes for poor villagers, and lower the fiscal deficit.
- Market players will closely watch the January US Nonfarm Payrolls, due on Friday.
Indian Rupee (INR) trades in positive territory for the third consecutive day on Friday. The announcement of the India Budget 2024 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman provides some support to the INR. Minister Sitharaman said in her budget statement on Thursday that the government will focus on more comprehensive governance, development, and performance. Four groups that will be the priority for the government are the poor, women, youth, and farmers.
Sitharaman also remarked that the government has continued to fund infrastructure building, which has been an important driver of India's economic growth. The budget for physical asset construction, such as roads and ports, has increased by 11% to more than $130 billion this year. Furthermore, the government plans to build an additional 20 million affordable houses over the next five years, in addition to the nearly 30 million houses already built.
Investors will closely monitor the January US labor market data on Friday, including Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, and Average Hourly Earnings. The US economy is estimated to see 185K job additions in January. The Unemployment Rate is expected to tick up to 3.8%, while the Average Hourly Earnings are projected to show an increase of 0.3% MoM.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Indian Rupee remains resilient in the face of global headwinds
- The Indian government will spend a record 11.11 trillion Rupees (approximately $134 billion) on infrastructure development.
- The allocation for capital expenditure for the fiscal year beginning April 1 is 11.1% more than the capex for the current fiscal year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget statement on Thursday.
- The federal government's capital spending as a percentage of GDP increased to 3.3% in 2023/24 and is estimated at 3.4% in the next fiscal year.
- The FY24 fiscal deficit is seen at 5.8% of GDP.
- The Indian government aims to lower the fiscal deficit to below 4.5% by FY26.
- Indian S&P Global Manufacturing PMI improved to 56.5 in January from the previous reading of 54.9.
- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its growth projection for India, expecting the economy to grow by 6.7% in the fiscal year 2024, compared with the 6.3% forecast earlier.
- The US ISM Manufacturing PMI grew to 49.1 in January from the previous reading of 47.1, the highest since October 2022. This figure came in better than the market expectation of 47.0.
- The New Orders index rose into expansionary territory at 52.5, the Production Index grew to 50.4, and the Price Index climbed to 52.9.
- According to the CME FedWatch Tool, traders have priced in 96% odds of a rate cut in May.
- The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) maintained the benchmark Federal Funds Rate unchanged at 5.25–5.50%, as widely expected.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that the Fed won't begin lowering the target range until it sees further progress on inflation moving sustainably toward the 2% target.
Technical Analysis: Indian Rupee extends the range play between 82.78 and 83.45
Indian Rupee continues to trade on a stronger note on the day. The USD/INR pair remains stuck within a two-month-old descending trend channel of 82.78–83.45. Technically, USD/INR keeps the bearish vibe as the pair decisively breaks below the key 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily chart. The downward momentum is confirmed by the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which stands below the 50.0 midline and, is likely to attract some selling pressure.
The potential support level for the pair will emerge at the lower limit of the descending trend channel at 82.72. A bearish breakout below 82.72 might signal that it’s time for the bear to charge again, possibly taking the pair back to a low of August 23 at 82.45, followed by a low of June 1 at 82.25.
On the bright side, a break above the support-turned-resistance level of 83.00 will see a rally to the upper boundary of the descending trend channel and a high of January 20 at 83.20. Any follow-through buying could extend its upswing to a high of January 2 at 83.35.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.01%
|0.01%
|-0.07%
|-0.27%
|-0.04%
|-0.09%
|-0.06%
|EUR
|0.01%
|0.01%
|-0.06%
|-0.26%
|-0.02%
|-0.08%
|-0.05%
|GBP
|0.01%
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|-0.28%
|-0.03%
|-0.09%
|-0.06%
|CAD
|0.06%
|0.06%
|0.07%
|-0.21%
|0.03%
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|AUD
|0.27%
|0.27%
|0.28%
|0.21%
|0.24%
|0.19%
|0.21%
|JPY
|0.04%
|0.04%
|0.04%
|-0.02%
|-0.23%
|-0.05%
|-0.02%
|NZD
|0.09%
|0.09%
|0.10%
|0.03%
|-0.19%
|0.05%
|0.02%
|CHF
|0.06%
|0.06%
|0.07%
|0.00%
|-0.21%
|0.02%
|-0.03%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Indian Rupee FAQs
What are the key factors driving the Indian Rupee?
The Indian Rupee (INR) is one of the most sensitive currencies to external factors. The price of Crude Oil (the country is highly dependent on imported Oil), the value of the US Dollar – most trade is conducted in USD – and the level of foreign investment, are all influential. Direct intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FX markets to keep the exchange rate stable, as well as the level of interest rates set by the RBI, are further major influencing factors on the Rupee.
How do the decisions of the Reserve Bank of India impact the Indian Rupee?
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in forex markets to maintain a stable exchange rate, to help facilitate trade. In addition, the RBI tries to maintain the inflation rate at its 4% target by adjusting interest rates. Higher interest rates usually strengthen the Rupee. This is due to the role of the ‘carry trade’ in which investors borrow in countries with lower interest rates so as to place their money in countries’ offering relatively higher interest rates and profit from the difference.
What macroeconomic factors influence the value of the Indian Rupee?
Macroeconomic factors that influence the value of the Rupee include inflation, interest rates, the economic growth rate (GDP), the balance of trade, and inflows from foreign investment. A higher growth rate can lead to more overseas investment, pushing up demand for the Rupee. A less negative balance of trade will eventually lead to a stronger Rupee. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (interest rates less inflation) are also positive for the Rupee. A risk-on environment can lead to greater inflows of Foreign Direct and Indirect Investment (FDI and FII), which also benefit the Rupee.
How does inflation impact the Indian Rupee?
Higher inflation, particularly, if it is comparatively higher than India’s peers, is generally negative for the currency as it reflects devaluation through oversupply. Inflation also increases the cost of exports, leading to more Rupees being sold to purchase foreign imports, which is Rupee-negative. At the same time, higher inflation usually leads to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates and this can be positive for the Rupee, due to increased demand from international investors. The opposite effect is true of lower inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
