USD/INR remains under selling pressure ahead of India’s Interim Budget

- Indian Rupee trades in positive territory for the third consecutive day.
- Chief Economic Advisor is confident that India is poised for continuous and robust economic expansion.
- Investors will closely watch India’s Interim Budget for 2024–25, followed by US PMI data on Thursday.
Indian Rupee (INR) gains traction on Thursday. The uptick in the pair is bolstered by US Dollar (USD) sales from both local and foreign banks, which boosted the INR to its strongest level in over two weeks.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) left the benchmark Federal Funds Rate unchanged in January. Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that the upcoming inflation data will determine how soon the central bank moves ahead on rate cuts.
India's Chief Economic Advisor, V Anantha Nageswaran, highlighted in "The Indian Economy: A Review" report that macroeconomic stability will support India's continued robust economic growth. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) forecast India’s GDP growth of 7.4% in FY24, with a slight decline in headline inflation. Factors contributing to this positive outlook include resilient service exports and reduced oil import costs.
Looking ahead, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present India’s Interim Budget 2024–25 on Thursday. On the US docket, the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims and ISM Manufacturing PMI will be due. Another highlight this week will be the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) on Friday.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Indian Rupee remains strong despite geopolitical tension and uncertainties
- Indian S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for January improved to 56.5 from 54.9 in December
- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its growth forecast for India, expecting the economy to expand by 6.7% in the fiscal year 2024, compared with the 6.3% projected earlier.
- India’s GDP growth is seen steady at 6.5% for FY25 and FY26, a 20 basis points (bps) upgrade from its October 2023 forecast, according to the IMF.
- India's foreign currency reserves declined $2.79 billion to $616.14 billion in the week ended January 19, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
- The Indian rupee appreciated by 1% to 2% in January 2024, making it the best-performing currency in Asian markets.
- The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) agreed unanimously to keep the benchmark Federal Funds Rate at 5.25–5.50%, as widely expected.
- The FOMC stated that it won't begin lowering the target range until it sees further progress on inflation moving sustainably toward the 2% target.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell closed the door to the possibility of a rate cut in March, but the markets believe the May FOMC meeting is the most likely for the Fed to start easing policy.
- The US ADP employment report showed the private sector added 107K jobs in January from the previous reading of 158K, lower than the market consensus of 145K.
- The Employment Cost Index rose 0.9% QoQ in Q4 from the previous quarter's 1.1% QoQ gain, worse than the expectation of 1.0%.
Technical Analysis: Indian Rupee extends the range-bound game
Indian Rupee trades on a stronger note on the day. The USD/INR pair sticks to the range-bound theme within a two-month-old descending trend channel between 82.78 and 83.45. USD/INR resumes a bearish cycle as the pair returns below the key 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily chart. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands below the 50.0 midlines, hinting that support is more likely to break than hold.
In case of a bearish trading environment, the initial support level of the pair will emerge near a low of December 18 at 82.90, followed by the lower limit of the descending trend channel at 82.72. A decisive break below 82.72 might be followed by a sustained selloff to a low of August 23 at 82.45.
On the upside, the support-turned-resistance level of 83.00 will be the first upside barrier for USD/INR. Further north, the next hurdle is seen at the upper boundary of the descending trend channel at 83.25. A sustained break above this could clear the way for a move to the next bullish targets all the way up to a high of January 2 at 83.35, en route to a 2023 high of 83.47.
US Dollar price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.34%
|0.15%
|-0.10%
|0.51%
|-0.92%
|-0.38%
|-0.10%
|EUR
|-0.34%
|-0.18%
|-0.43%
|0.18%
|-1.24%
|-0.72%
|-0.45%
|GBP
|-0.16%
|0.18%
|-0.26%
|0.36%
|-1.05%
|-0.53%
|-0.25%
|CAD
|0.10%
|0.42%
|0.24%
|0.61%
|-0.82%
|-0.28%
|0.00%
|AUD
|-0.52%
|-0.18%
|-0.37%
|-0.62%
|-1.43%
|-0.90%
|-0.61%
|JPY
|0.90%
|1.23%
|1.17%
|0.80%
|1.41%
|0.50%
|0.80%
|NZD
|0.37%
|0.71%
|0.52%
|0.27%
|0.89%
|-0.54%
|0.28%
|CHF
|0.10%
|0.43%
|0.25%
|0.00%
|0.61%
|-0.80%
|-0.27%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Indian economy FAQs
How does the Indian economy impact the Indian Rupee?
The Indian economy has averaged a growth rate of 6.13% between 2006 and 2023, which makes it one of the fastest growing in the world. India’s high growth has attracted a lot of foreign investment. This includes Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into physical projects and Foreign Indirect Investment (FII) by foreign funds into Indian financial markets. The greater the level of investment, the higher the demand for the Rupee (INR). Fluctuations in Dollar-demand from Indian importers also impact INR.
What is the impact of Oil prices on the Rupee?
India has to import a great deal of its Oil and gasoline so the price of Oil can have a direct impact on the Rupee. Oil is mostly traded in US Dollars (USD) on international markets so if the price of Oil rises, aggregate demand for USD increases and Indian importers have to sell more Rupees to meet that demand, which is depreciative for the Rupee.
How does inflation in India impact the Rupee?
Inflation has a complex effect on the Rupee. Ultimately it indicates an increase in money supply which reduces the Rupee’s overall value. Yet if it rises above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4% target, the RBI will raise interest rates to bring it down by reducing credit. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (the difference between interest rates and inflation) strengthen the Rupee. They make India a more profitable place for international investors to park their money. A fall in inflation can be supportive of the Rupee. At the same time lower interest rates can have a depreciatory effect on the Rupee.
How does seasonal US Dollar demand from importers and banks impact the Rupee?
India has run a trade deficit for most of its recent history, indicating its imports outweigh its exports. Since the majority of international trade takes place in US Dollars, there are times – due to seasonal demand or order glut – where the high volume of imports leads to significant US Dollar- demand. During these periods the Rupee can weaken as it is heavily sold to meet the demand for Dollars. When markets experience increased volatility, the demand for US Dollars can also shoot up with a similarly negative effect on the Rupee.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rebounds toward 0.6600 as risk appetite returns
AUD/USD is rebounding toward 0.6600 early Thursday. The Aussie is finding support from China's fiscal boost and upbeat Manufacturing PMI, despite dismal Australian housing data. Markets weigh the Fed decision ahead of the US jobs data.
EUR/USD struggles near 1.0800 on Fed-led US Dollar strength
EUR/USD is battling 1.0800, consolidating the previous decline. Fed Chair Powell highlighted the need for inflation figures to reflect the Fed's 2% ceiling, pushing back against early rate cut expectations and boosting the US Dollar. Focus now shifts to the EU inflation data.
Gold price climbs back closer to over two-week high touched on Wednesday
Gold price attracts some buying for the fourth straight day on Thursday and moves back closer to over a two-week high, around the $2,056 area touched the previous day. The US Dollar struggles to capitalize on Wednesday's post-FOMC bounce from a one-week trough.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC pumps as FOMC meeting keeps rates unchanged
Bitcoin price fell after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, and Ethereum and Ripple prices failed to inspire confidence as the broader altcoin community bled on Wednesday.
Fed review: In a risk management mode
The Fed remains firmly 'in a risk management mode' as it continues to make progress on both sides of the dual mandate. Powell struck an optimistic tone on inflation, stating that data seen so far has been 'good enough'.