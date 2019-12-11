USD/INR bounces-off five-week lows, looks to 71.00 ahead of Fed

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Rupee reverses half the Tuesday’s rally on RBI Feb rate cut calls.
  • Firmer USD, ADB’s Indian GDP downgrade further lifts USD/INR.
  • Fed to stand pat on interest rates, US CPI also in focus.

USD/INR jumps off five-week lows of 70.74 and now looks to regain the 71 handle, as the bulls fight back control heading into the Fed rate decision due later on Wednesday at 1900 GMT.

The Indian rupee falls for the first time in three days, largely in response to the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) cut to India’s 2019 GDP forecast while increased calls for a Reserve Bank India (RBI) rate cut at its February 2020 meeting also collaborated to the INR pull back.

Fed in focus

The recovery in the cross is also seen on account of persisting demand for the US dollar across the board, as markets resort to repositioning ahead of the FOMC decision and Dec. 15 tariffs deadline.

Further, increased greenback purchases by a large corporate and a few other foreign banks also collaborate with the renewed uptick in the USD/INR pair. A dealer with a private bank said: “Dollar buying in the market is coming from REC, and few other foreign banks that rushed to cover their positions after the unit failed to break 70.75 on the upside”.

The immediate focus now remains on the US CPI data for near-term trading opportunities while the main event risk for the pair is likely to be the FOMC announcement.

USD/INR Technical levels to consider

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 70.8889
Today Daily Change 0.0686
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 70.8202
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.59
Daily SMA50 71.2704
Daily SMA100 71.1395
Daily SMA200 70.2474
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.18
Previous Daily Low 70.785
Previous Weekly High 71.98
Previous Weekly Low 71.1775
Previous Monthly High 72.37
Previous Monthly Low 70.4975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 70.9359
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.0291
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.6768
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.5334
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.2818
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.0718
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.3234
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.4668

 

 

