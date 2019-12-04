USD/INR bears attack a confluence support level ahead of dovish RBI

- USD/INR is sinking on a soft US dollar, despite domestic economic woes.
- RBI expected to slash rates for a sixth-consecutive meeting on Thursday.
- USD/INR is challenging the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and reinforced level of support.
USD/INR is currently trading -0.42% having travelled from a high of 71.7002 to a low of 71.3540 on renewed hops of a Sino/US trade deal, a softer US dollar and ahead of the Reserve Bank of India meeting.
The RBI is expected to cut rates for the sixth consecutive time as the growth outlook in the nation remains bleak after recent data revealed economic growth slowed to a six-year low in September.
Growth in India’s economic output slowed to 4.5% in the three months that ended in September. What is most concerning, is that this marked the slowest pace of expansion in six-years while the nation faces a number of challenges, with industrial production clocking its worst decline in eight years as well as the crisis in the financial sector which has put a brake on lending.
The ratings agency, Moody’s, downgraded the outlook on India’s from “stable” to “negative,” and cited growing risks that economic growth will remain “materially lower than in the past.” The RBI has been tipped to reduce rates further by 50 basis points for the full fiscal year, including a 25 basis point cut this week.
Bad (trade) news is good news for India
Meanwhile, there has been some noise on the trade war front yet again which has been supportive to risk appetite whereby a Bloomberg article reported that people familiar with the matter had said a trade-deal was in the making.
The saga trade war is a complicated mix for India considering, the global growth outlook is hindered as would be investor's appetite for emerging markets on negative headlines. However, there is also the argument that there can be increasing scope for diversion of global foreign direct investment and manufacturing away from China, emerging market economies such as India can benefit from such a change in course of money flows. A Reserve Bank of India study said that, in turn, it may, "help strengthen domestic manufacturing base for exports and improve global value chain (GVC) participation."
USD/INR levels
The pair is challenging the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the early July lows to September highs where it also meets a confluence of the 21-day moving average. Bears, if able to penetrate the reinforced Fibo level, will look for a test of the 50-day moving average and prior double bottom lows at 71.18/06 respectively. This area of support guards a run to the 200-day moving average and a 50% mean reversion/double bottom Nov lows in the 70.20s. On the upside, the 13th and 14th Nov daily double top highs come in at around 72 the figure which meets the Oct to YTD trend line resistance, guarding 72.42 YTD highs.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.5045
|Today Daily Change
|-0.2815
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|71.786
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.6394
|Daily SMA50
|71.2426
|Daily SMA100
|71.0251
|Daily SMA200
|70.2405
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.826
|Previous Daily Low
|71.5275
|Previous Weekly High
|71.8815
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.2255
|Previous Monthly High
|72.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.4975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.712
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.6415
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.6003
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.4147
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.3018
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.8988
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.0117
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.1973
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD challenges 1.3100 amid UK elections, disappointing US data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.31, a 7-month high. Speculation about PM Johnson's victory is boosting the pound while disappointing ADP data is weighing. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI marginally missed with 53.9.
EUR/USD tops 1.11 after weak ADP NFP
EUR/USD has extended its gains and topped 1.11 after ADP NFP badly disappointed with 67K. Trade headlines are moving markets as well.
USD/CAD tumbles down on BOC decision
USD/CAD is dropping sharply to 1.3230 after the Bank of Canada left interest rates unchanged but adding hawksih commentary. While the BOC expressed concerns related to trade conflict, it is praising the resilience of the Canadian economy.
Where to expect a bullish break: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash & Litecoin
At the time of the American session opening, it seems that the US dawn has brought a new bullish movement among the market's leading cryptocurrencies.
USD/JPY: Correcting higher, far from changing the bearish bias
Japan’s Jibun Bank Services PMI returned to expansion territory in November. US ADP employment survey and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI coming next. USD/JPY would need to recover beyond 109.30 to change its negative stance.