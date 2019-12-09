USD/INR attacks 71.00 as Rupee rises on corporate flows

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/INR slips on USD retreat, upbeat India’s growth outlook, corporate flows.
  • India’s Chief Economic Adviser said India's growth potential still high.
  • Focus on key Indian/ US macro news, FOMC and trade updates this week.

The minor recovery attempts in USD/INR are seen facing supply near 71.20 region, sending back the rates to test the 71.00 level, where it now wavers.

The latest decline takes the price to the lowest levels in more than a month, mainly driven by the ongoing strength in the Indian rupee. The rupee remains buoyed by the latest upbeat comments from the Indian Chief Economic Adviser and likely corporate dollar inflows. The Indian Chief Economic Adviser said that India’s growth potential still remains high and that the government will step up efforts to revive growth.

Meanwhile, a dealer with a state-run bank said: “The rupee has had an appreciation bias in today’s session, owing to high corporate inflows, but large gains are capped as state-run banks have stepped up dollar buys, suspected on behalf of the RBI, as the current levels look attractive to enter.”

Further, broad-based US dollar correction from solid US jobs report led upsurge also adds to the downbeat tone seen around the cross. The US economy added 266,000 new jobs in November, the US Labor Department showed last Friday, the biggest gain since January.

The focus now shifts towards the Indian inflation and factory data and the FOMC monetary policy decision ahead of the looming US Dec. 15 tariffs on the Chinese goods.

USD/INR Technical levels to consider

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.101
Today Daily Change -0.1730
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 71.3
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.6696
Daily SMA50 71.2702
Daily SMA100 71.1021
Daily SMA200 70.2454
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.4403
Previous Daily Low 71.1925
Previous Weekly High 71.98
Previous Weekly Low 71.1775
Previous Monthly High 72.37
Previous Monthly Low 70.4975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.3456
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.2871
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.1816
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.0632
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.9338
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.4293
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.5587
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.6771

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

