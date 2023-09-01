USD Index treads water around 103.60 ahead of key US data

- The index trades without direction around 103.60.
- US yields appear side-lined around recent levels.
- Investors’ focus remains on the US NFP, ISM gauge.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rival currencies, trades within a narrow range around 103.60 at the end of the week.
USD Index now looks at NFP
The index continues to digest Thursday’s strong rebound after three consecutive daily pullbacks, including a drop to fresh lows in levels just below the 103.00 level (August 30).
The dollar’s cautious price action comes in line with the equally prudent developments from US yields across different timeframes, all ahead of the crucial release of the US jobs report for the month of August.
Other than the Nonfarm Payrolls, markets are expected to closely follow the publication of the ISM Manufacturing also for the month of August as well as Construction Spending and the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI.
What to look for around USD
The index now wobbles around the 103.50/60 band amidst rising cautiousness prior to key data releases in the US calendar on Friday.
In the meantime, support for the dollar keeps coming from the good health of the US economy, which seems to have reignited the narrative around the tighter-for-longer stance from the Federal Reserve.
Running on the opposite side of the road, the idea that the dollar could face headwinds in response to the data-dependent stance from the Fed against the current backdrop of persistent disinflation and cooling of the labour market appears to have regained some traction as of late.
Key events in the US this week: Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Final Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Persistent debate over a soft or hard landing for the US economy. Incipient speculation of rate cuts in early 2024. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is losing 0.12% at 103.50 and the breach of 102.93 (weekly low August 30) would expose 102.38 (55-day SMA) and then 101.74 (monthly low August 4). On the upside, there is an initial hurdle at 104.44 (monthly high August 25) ahead of 104.69 (monthly high May 31) and finally 105.88 (2023 high March 8).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays cautious below 1.0850 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.0850 in the European session on Friday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair while the US Dollar holds recovery gains ahead of the top-tier US jobs data.
GBP/USD remains pressured near 1.2650, focus shifts to US employment data
GBP/USD is trading under pressure near 1.2650 in the European trading hours on Friday. Investors turn cautious, supporting the safe-haven US Dollar, as all eyes now remain on the US labor market report for fresh impetus.
Gold stays bullish beyond $1,930
Gold Price aptly portrays the pre-NFP trading lull as bulls take a breather above the key support confluence while bracing for the second consecutive weekly gain. In doing so, the XAU/USD also portrays the market’s indecision about the Federal Reserve’s next move.
BNB open interest nears $400 million as bulls step in
Binance Coin price shows signs of an impending short-term uptrend as the network continues to navigate uncertainties associated with regulatory clampdown.
Nonfarm Payrolls Forecast: US labor market expected to show further signs of cooling in August
Traders scale back the odds of a final interest-rate hike by the Fed this year after US job openings dipped to levels unseen since early 2021. The US JOLTS Job Openings data revived bets of a Fed pause on rates and triggered an extended US Dollar correction from 12-week highs set last Friday.