USD Index struggles for direction near 103.00, looks at data, Fedspeak

- The index approaches the key 103.00 support.
- US yields look poised to extend the decline.
- Consumer Confidence, Fedspeak come next in the docket.
The greenback alternates gains with losses near the 103.00 neighbourhood when gauged by the USD Index (DXY) on turnaround Tuesday.
USD Index focuses on key data, Fed speakers
The index remains under pressure and keeps the offered stance well in place, navigating at the same time its third consecutive week of losses and its worth month since November 2022 so far.
In the meantime, the perception that the Federal Reserve might start reducing its interest rates at some point in the spring of 2024 remains well on the rise despite the consensus around this view is still elusive among Fed rate setters.
Back on the US docket, the always relevant Consumer Confidence tracked by the Conference Board will be the salient event seconded by the FHFA’s House Price Index.
In addition, Chicago Fed A. Goolsbee (voter, centrist), FOMC C. Waller (permanent voter, hawk), FOMC M. Bowman (permanent voter, centrist) and FOMC M. Barr (permanent voter, centrist) are all due to speak.
What to look for around USD
The index extends the leg lower and flirts with the key contention zone near 103.00 on Tuesday.
Looking at the broader picture, the dollar appears depressed against the backdrop of rising speculation of probable interest rate cuts in H1 2024, all in response to further disinflationary pressures and the gradual cooling of the labour market.
Some support for the greenback, however, still emerges the resilience of the US economy as well as a persistent hawkish narrative from some Fed rate setters.
Key events in the US this week: FHFA’s House Price Index, CB Consumer Confidence (Tuesday) – MBA Mortgage Applications, Q3 GDP Growth Rate, Goods Trade Balance, Fed Beige Book (Wednesday) – PCE, Core PCE, Initial Jobless Claims, Personal Income, Personal Spending, Pending Home Sales (Thursday) – Final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, Fed’s Powell (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Growing perception of a soft landing for the US economy. Speculation of rate cuts at some point in the spring of 2024. Omnipresent geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. Potential spread of the Middle East crisis to other regions.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is down 0.02% at 103.17 and faces immediate contention at 103.07 (monthly low November 28) ahead of 102.93 (weekly low August 30) and then the psychological 100.00 threshold. On the upside, the breakout of 104.21 (weekly high November 22) could expose a move to 106.00 (weekly high November 10) and finally 106.88 (weekly high October 26).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to near 1.0950, Fed and ECB-speak eyed
EUR/USD is battling 1.0950, retreating from near three-month high of 1.0965 early Tuesday. The pair faces some selling pressure, as the US Dollar finds its feet amid a mixed market sentiment and ahead of a slew of Fedpseak. Speeches from ECB officials also remain in focus.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2600 ahead of Fedspeak
GBP/USD is holding steady above 1.2600, having retested the two-month high of 1.2644 set on Monday. The pair maintains its upward trajectory, as the USD licks its wounds amid sluggish US Treasury bond yields. All eyes remain on the Fedspeak for fresh trading impetus.
Gold price sits near six-month peak, bullish potential intact amid dovish Fed bets
Gold price trades with a positive bias for the fourth straight day, near a multi-month peak. Bets that the Fed is done raising rates and start easing its policy in 2024 remain supportive.
Blur price likely to extend losses to 42% as whale investors dump BLUR tokens
Blur price rallied 352% in just 43 days between October 12 and November 24, which propelled it to create a local top at $0.685. While this move is impressive, BLUR has already shed 26% and currently trades at $0.502.
S&P 500: Cyclicals propel, USD bounce ahead?
S&P 500 shook off mixed PMIs that don‘t increase Fed rate cutting odds, by still keeping above my key 4,565 support. What‘s more, it was cyclicals that kept it up, Russell 2000 didn‘t have a bad day either.