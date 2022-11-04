- The index losses further ground and approaches 111.50.
- The selling pressure gathers traction after solid NFP figures.
- US yields lose momentum and retreat from peaks.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a basket of its main currencies, retreats markedly and drops well south of the 112.00 at the end of the week.
USD Index weaker despite Payrolls
The index sets aside two consecutive daily pullbacks and breaks decisively below the key 112.00 support on the back of the renewed and intense appetite for the risk complex on Friday.
In fact, solid prints from US Nonfarm Payrolls failed to motivate the greenback to reverse course despite the labour market remains tight. This scenario is supportive of the continuation of the Fed’s normalization process via extra interest rate hikes in the upcoming months.
Back to the calendar, the US economy added 261K jobs during last month, although the jobless rate rose to 3.7% (from 3.5%) and Average Hourly Earnings came in above estimates after expanding 0.4% vs. the previous month.
What to look for around USD
The irruption of the selling bias in the dollar drags the index well south of the 112.00 level at the end of the week.
In the meantime, the firmer conviction of the Federal Reserve to keep hiking rates until inflation looks well under control regardless of a likely slowdown in the economic activity and some loss of momentum in the labour market continues to prop up the underlying positive tone in the buck.
Looking at the more macro scenario, the greenback also appears bolstered by the Fed’s divergence vs. most of its G10 peers in combination with bouts of geopolitical effervescence and occasional re-emergence of risk aversion.
Key events in the US this week: Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Hard/soft/softish? landing of the US economy. Prospects for further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve vs. speculation of a recession in the next months. Fed’s pivot could emerge in … 2024? Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China persistent trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is retreating 1.20% at 111.62 and the breakdown of 109.53 (monthly low October 27) would open the door to 109.35 (weekly low September 20) and finally 107.68 (monthly low September 13). On the other hand, there is an initial resistance at 113.88 (monthly high October 13) seconded by 114.76 (2022 high September 28) and then 115.32 (May 2002 high).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
