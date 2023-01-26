- The index drops to the 101.50 level, or new 8-month low.
- US yields attempt a tepid rebound on Thursday.
- Flash Q4 GDP, weekly Claims, Durable Goods Orders next on tap.
The greenback regains the 101.60/70 band after bottoming out in fresh 8-month lows around 101.50 when gauged by the USD Index (DXY) on Thursday.
USD Index now focuses on key data releases
The index appears to have regained downside traction and keeps well and sound the gradual multi-session decline well south of the 102.00 mark on Thursday.
The increasing pessimism around the dollar has been exacerbated by rising speculation of a potential pivot in the Fed’s policy, a view that has been openly confronted by the unabated hawkish narrative from Fed-speakers in past sessions.
So far, investors have already priced in a 25 bps rate hike at the FOMC event on February 1, although the attention is expected to be on Powell’s press conference afterwards, where the potential next steps of the Fed should take centre stage.
Busy day in the US calendar, as flash Q4 GDP figures are due seconded by Durable Goods Orders, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index, Initial Claims, Goods Trade Balance and New Home Sales.
What to look for around USD
The dollar’s price action remains depressed and drags the index to new 8-month lows in the mid-101.00s.
The idea of a probable pivot in the Fed’s policy continues to weigh on the greenback and keeps the price action around the DXY subdued. This view, however, also comes in contrast to the hawkish message from the latest FOMC Minutes and recent comments from rate setters, all pointing to the need to advance to a more restrictive stance and stay there for longer, at the time when rates are seen climbing above the 5.0% mark.
On the latter, the tight labour market and the resilience of the economy are also seen supportive of the firm message from the Federal Reserve and the continuation of its hiking cycle
Key events in the US this week: Durable Goods Orders, Advanced Q4 GDP Growth Rate, Chicago Fed National Activity Index, Initial Jobless Claims, New Home Sales (Thursday) – PCE, Core PCE, Personal Income, Personal Spending, Pending Home Sales, Final Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Rising conviction of a soft landing of the US economy. Prospects for extra rate hikes by the Federal Reserve vs. speculation of a recession in the next months. Fed’s pivot. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index retreats 0.01% at 101.63 and faces the next support at 101.50 (2023 low January 26) seconded by 101.29 (monthly low May 30 2022) and finally 100.00 (psychological level). On the upside, a breakout of the weekly high at 102.89 (January 18) would pave the way for a test of 105.63 (monthly high January 6) and then 106.46 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0900 ahead of US GDP
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.0900 in early European trading. The US Dollar consolidates near multi-month lows amid weaker Treasury yields and a cautious risk tone. Investors refrain from placing fresh bets on EUR/USD ahead of the critical US GDP release.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2400, US GDP in focus
GBP/USD is struggling to extend the previous gains at around 1.2400 in the European trading hours. The US Dollar is licking its wound alongside weaker US Treasury yields amid dovish Fed bets and pre-US GDP anxiety.
Gold remains on the back foot below $1,950, awaits US GDP
Gold price is struggling to find its feet below $1,950 in the European session. Gold traders turn cautious ahead of the critical US GDP release, which could have a significant impact on the market sentiment, as well as, the US Dollar valuations.
This is the real reason Elon Musk’s Tesla did not sell Bitcoin in Q4 2022
Elon Musk’s electric car company Tesla is holding onto its 9,720 Bitcoin at an average purchase cost of $32,099. Tesla has released its Q4 2022 financial report and revealed that no BTC transactions were conducted, the firm holds 9,720 Bitcoin.
US Gross Domestic Product Preview: Three reasons to expect a US Dollar-boosting outcome Premium
Recession, what recession? Fears of a downturn have been dominating the headlines in recent weeks, and the upcoming Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report, to be released on Thursday at 13.30 GMT, is set to put this talk to a halt.