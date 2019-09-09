USD/IDR technical analysis: Sellers await further declines below 12-week old support-line

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR bounces off to 12-week-old support-line despite breaking it on Friday.
  • 100/200-DMA and 14,230/35 confluence limit immediate upside.
  • Bearish MACD increases the odds of further declines to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.

Even after breaking an upward sloping trend-line since mid-June on Friday, the USD/IDR pair refrains from further declines as it trades near 14,095 during the Asian session on Monday.

Sellers await a clear break below 14,090 support-line in order to aim for 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of April-June downpour, at 13,977. However, July month low near 13,880 could restrict the pair’s further declines.

Supporting the odds of pair’s further weakness bearish signal from 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator and pair’s sustained trading below 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (DMA).

In a case pair extends the latest pullback beyond 100 and 200-DMA confluence region around 14,210/15, a falling trend-line since early August and 50% Fibonacci retracement could question further advances near 14,230/35.

Given the pair’s ability to surpass 14,235, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 14,347 could flash on buyers’ radar.

USD/IDR technical analysis

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14092
Today Daily Change 24.8500
Today Daily Change % 0.18%
Today daily open 14067.15
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14218.3975
Daily SMA50 14141.417
Daily SMA100 14211.265
Daily SMA200 14214.2692
Levels
Previous Daily High 14187.7
Previous Daily Low 14030.05
Previous Weekly High 14276.5
Previous Weekly Low 14030.05
Previous Monthly High 14582.9
Previous Monthly Low 14075
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14090.2723
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14127.4777
Daily Pivot Point S1 14002.2333
Daily Pivot Point S2 13937.3167
Daily Pivot Point S3 13844.5833
Daily Pivot Point R1 14159.8833
Daily Pivot Point R2 14252.6167
Daily Pivot Point R3 14317.5333

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

