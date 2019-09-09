USD/IDR technical analysis: Sellers await further declines below 12-week old support-line

- USD/IDR bounces off to 12-week-old support-line despite breaking it on Friday.
- 100/200-DMA and 14,230/35 confluence limit immediate upside.
- Bearish MACD increases the odds of further declines to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
Even after breaking an upward sloping trend-line since mid-June on Friday, the USD/IDR pair refrains from further declines as it trades near 14,095 during the Asian session on Monday.
Sellers await a clear break below 14,090 support-line in order to aim for 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of April-June downpour, at 13,977. However, July month low near 13,880 could restrict the pair’s further declines.
Supporting the odds of pair’s further weakness bearish signal from 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator and pair’s sustained trading below 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (DMA).
In a case pair extends the latest pullback beyond 100 and 200-DMA confluence region around 14,210/15, a falling trend-line since early August and 50% Fibonacci retracement could question further advances near 14,230/35.
Given the pair’s ability to surpass 14,235, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 14,347 could flash on buyers’ radar.
USD/IDR technical analysis
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14092
|Today Daily Change
|24.8500
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|14067.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14218.3975
|Daily SMA50
|14141.417
|Daily SMA100
|14211.265
|Daily SMA200
|14214.2692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14187.7
|Previous Daily Low
|14030.05
|Previous Weekly High
|14276.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|14030.05
|Previous Monthly High
|14582.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|14075
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14090.2723
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14127.4777
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14002.2333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|13937.3167
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13844.5833
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14159.8833
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14252.6167
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14317.5333
