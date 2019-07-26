USD/IDR technical analysis: Rejected at 21-day MA, stuck in falling channel

USD/IDR faced rejection at the 21-day moving average (MA) hurdle.

The pair is trapped in a bearish channel.

USD/IDR is currently trading largely unchanged on the day near 14,000, having hit a high of 14,056 earlier today.

The pullback marked a failure to keep gains above the 21-day moving average (MA) of 14,044.

Also, the outlook will remain bearish even if the pair finds acceptance above the 21-day MA.

This is due to the fact that the pair is trapped in a falling channel and its upper end is currently located at 14,107, i.e. well above the 21-day MA.

A daily closes above the upper edge of the falling channel is needed to confirm a bearish-to-bullish trend change.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Pivot levels