USD/IDR Technical Analysis: Buyers may aim for 21-day SMA, monthly resistance trendline

  • USD/IDR benefits from the overall strength of the US dollar.
  • Likely inversion of MACD lines indicates further recovery.
  • The weekly lows hold the key to pair’s drop below 13,700.

USD/IDR takes the bids to 13,928 by the press time of the pre-European session on Friday. The pair recently surged amid the broad US dollar (USD) strength after investors rushed to risk-safety on US-Iran tensions.

Read: CFR's Haas: Prepare for all sorts of Iranian retaliation

This leads to a bullish MACD formation on the daily chart and an expected confrontation to a 21-day SMA level of 13,955. However, pair’s further advances are likely to be capped by the monthly falling trend line, at 13,965.

If at all prices rally beyond 13,965, December 11 top near 14,100 and 200-day SMA near 14,140 will be on the Bull’s radar.

On the contrary, a daily closing below the weekly low of 13,835 will set the tone for fresh downside targeting sub-13,700 area.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 13926.8
Today Daily Change 40.8000
Today Daily Change % 0.29%
Today daily open 13886
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 13955.7162
Daily SMA50 14023.6859
Daily SMA100 14083.035
Daily SMA200 14140.9242
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 13908.5
Previous Daily Low 13836.3815
Previous Weekly High 14020.7355
Previous Weekly Low 13676.9335
Previous Monthly High 14181.2945
Previous Monthly Low 13676.9335
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 13863.9308
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 13880.9507
Daily Pivot Point S1 13845.421
Daily Pivot Point S2 13804.842
Daily Pivot Point S3 13773.3025
Daily Pivot Point R1 13917.5395
Daily Pivot Point R2 13949.079
Daily Pivot Point R3 13989.658

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

