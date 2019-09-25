USD/IDR technical analysis: Ascending triangle favors return of 14,360

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR follows three-week-old ascending triangle formation on the four-hour chart.
  • Bullish MACD increases the odds for the pair’s run-up to 14,350/60 multiple resistance-zone.

Despite witnessing another pullback from 14,188/90 area, USD/IDR stays inside a short-term bullish triangle formation while trading around 14,135 ahead of the European session on Wednesday.

Not only price-positive chart pattern but the bullish signal from 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicators also favors the pair’s upside.

In doing so, the quote needs a successful break above pattern resistance, surrounding 14,188/90, which in turn will trigger fresh rise to early-month highs nearing 14,280. Though, pair’s sustained advances past-14,280 will not hesitate challenging a six-week-old horizontal resistance-zone around 14,350/60.

Alternatively, pair’s declines below pattern support of 14,090 can recall 14,000 whereas monthly bottom close to 13,880 will entertain bears then after.

USD/IDR 4-hour chart

Trend: recovery expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14135.3
Today Daily Change 13.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 14122.3
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14100.4925
Daily SMA50 14134.568
Daily SMA100 14193.746
Daily SMA200 14187.0327
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14187.9
Previous Daily Low 14062.4
Previous Weekly High 14174.3
Previous Weekly Low 13965
Previous Monthly High 14582.9
Previous Monthly Low 14075
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14139.959
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14110.341
Daily Pivot Point S1 14060.5
Daily Pivot Point S2 13998.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 13935
Daily Pivot Point R1 14186
Daily Pivot Point R2 14249.7
Daily Pivot Point R3 14311.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

