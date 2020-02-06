USD/IDR stays on the back foot amid broadly positive Asian markets

By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR nears four-day low, awaits further clues to extend the latest declines.
  • Indonesian GDP dropped to four-year low the previous day, coronavirus fears prevail.
  • Upbeat data from the major economies, rising equities keep the risk-tone lighter.
  • Friday’s US jobs data will be the key to watch.

USD/IDR remains under pressure while taking rounds to 13,660 during the early Thursday. In doing so, the pair registers three-day declines while also ignores downbeat Indonesia GDP data flashed the previous day. The reason could be traced from the positive performance of Asian shares.

Indonesia’s fourth quarter (Q4) GDP declined below 5.04% forecast and 5.02% prior to 4.97% on YoY, testing the lowest level in four years. The growth figure weakened to -1.74% versus -1.67% expected on QoQ. Earlier during the week, January month Inflation data from the Asian nation increased the odds of the Bank Indonesia’s (BI) further rate cuts in 2020.

Despite marking no cases of coronavirus infections off-late, the Indonesian economy has shut down its exports from China while also respecting the travel ban. However, the country will be waiving the overstay penalty for Chinese tourists during the restriction period. Also on the negative side could be a swine fever that killed hundreds of pigs in Bali.

Looking at the positive side, equity benchmarks from Japan, China, Hong Kong and Indonesia are all marking gains by the press time. The reason could be the recently published positive data from the US, EU and the UK, not to forget the expectations that China won’t refrain from acting too aggressively to safeguard its economy.

Moving on, traders will now concentrate on the coronavirus updates as well as data from the major economies for fresh impulse ahead of Friday’s US employment numbers. It’s worth mentioning that there have been more than 560 deaths in China due to the lethal coronavirus so far till February 05.

Technical Analysis

A downward sloping trend line ranging from November 2019, at 13,880 now, keeps the pair’s run-up towards 14,000 doubtful while also dragging the quote in the direction to a monthly low near 13,600.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 13669.6
Today Daily Change 1.1000
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 13668.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 13684.2
Daily SMA50 13858.9269
Daily SMA100 13980.1995
Daily SMA200 14090.4267
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 13748.5
Previous Daily Low 13632.5
Previous Weekly High 13785.7
Previous Weekly Low 13217.378
Previous Monthly High 14023
Previous Monthly Low 13217.378
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 13676.812
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 13704.188
Daily Pivot Point S1 13617.8333
Daily Pivot Point S2 13567.1667
Daily Pivot Point S3 13501.8333
Daily Pivot Point R1 13733.8333
Daily Pivot Point R2 13799.1667
Daily Pivot Point R3 13849.8333

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

