USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah rises towards $15,000 on upbeat Indonesia GDP, focus on China, Fed updates

- USD/IDR retreat from intraday high on upbeat Indonesia Q4 GDP.
- Indonesia GDP rose 0.36% QoQ in Q4 versus 0.33% expected and 1.81% prior.
- China-linked risk aversion, Fed concerns put a floor under the USD/IDR prices.
USD/IDR fades the week-start rebound as it drops to $15,050 after Indonesia reported the fourth quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. It’s worth noting, however, that the risk-off mood challenges the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) buyers.
Indonesia’s Q4 GDP marked 0.36% QoQ and 5.01% YoY growth during Q4. In doing so, the growth figures are better than the 0.33% and 4.84% market forecasts but stayed below the 1.81% and 5.72% previous releases.
“Southeast Asia's largest economy expanded 5.31% in 2022, Statistics Indonesia data showed, its best annual growth rate in nine years,” said Reuters following the Indonesia GDP release.
Talking about the risks, The weekend headlines suggesting the US military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina join the recently hawkish concerns surrounding the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to weigh on sentiment.
Following the US shooting of the China balloon, US Secretary of State Antony Blinked called off his previously planned visit to Beijing. In a reaction to the event, China President Xi Jinping termed this as an ‘obvious overreaction’ while also warning to not aggravate the tense situation.
Elsewhere, the hawkish Fed better gained new life after Friday’s upbeat US jobs report and activity numbers, which in turn underpinned the recovery in the US Treasury bond yields. Also likely to probe the sentiment could be the cautious mood ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech on Tuesday, as well as the market’s chatters that China's stimulus will be limited.
Against this backdrop, the MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan slumps 2.0% whereas Indonesia’s IDX Composite drops half a percent by the press time.
Looking forward, risk catalysts will be crucial ahead of Tuesday’s Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech. Following that, Friday’s US UoM Consumer Sentiment Index for February, as well as the University of Michigan's 5-year Consumer Inflation expectations, should be eyed for clear directions.
Technical analysis
Unless providing a daily closing beyond the 200-DMA, around $15,135 by the press time, the USD/IDR bulls are off the table.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|15044.15
|Today Daily Change
|-50.6500
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34%
|Today daily open
|15094.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|15116.6975
|Daily SMA50
|15406.879
|Daily SMA100
|15427.911
|Daily SMA200
|15108.1235
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|15098
|Previous Daily Low
|14868
|Previous Weekly High
|15098
|Previous Weekly Low
|14835
|Previous Monthly High
|15700.6
|Previous Monthly Low
|14862.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|15010.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14955.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14942.5333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14790.2667
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14712.5333
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|15172.5333
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|15250.2667
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|15402.5333
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
