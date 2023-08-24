USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah renews weekly top near 15,250, Bank Indonesia Interest Decision, Fed’s Powell eyed

- USD/IDR takes offers to renew weekly low, down for the third consecutive day.
- Downbeat US PMIs, positioning for BI status quo weigh on Indonesia Rupiah.
- Optimism in China, receding fears of higher rates elsewhere add strength to bearish bias.
- Bank Indonesia is expected to keep rates unchanged at 5.75%; Fed Chair Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole is crucial.
USD/IDR prepares for the Bank Indonesia (BI) Interest Rate Decision by refreshing the weekly low near 15,250 early Thursday. In doing so, the Indonesia Rupiah (IDR) pair cheers the downbeat US Dollar and slightly positive mood in the Asia-Pacific zone to print a three-day losing streak.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) remains pressured around 103.30 after reversing from an 11-week high the previous day. That said, the Greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies reached a multi-day high amid the market’s anxiety ahead of the top-tier data/events. However, downbeat prints of the US PMIs for August, as well as unimpressive housing data, pushed back the hawkish bias about the Federal Reserve and weighed on the DXY afterward.
Not only in the US but softer activity numbers from the major economies also tame fears of the higher rates and allow the traders to pare previous losses amid the upbeat performance of Wall Street and a slump in the US Treasury bond yields.
It’s worth noting that optimism in China, one of Indonesia’s biggest customers, also allows the USD/IDR bears to better prepare for the BI Interest Rate Decision even as no change is expected in the benchmark 5.75% rates.
Amid these plays, S&P500 Futures rose 0.70% to 4,480 by the press time, after rising the most in a month the previous day, whereas stocks in China and Hong Kong are up as well. Also, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields seesaw around 4.20%, pausing a two-day losing streak from the highest level since 2007, following the biggest daily slump in three weeks.
Looking forward, the BI decision is less likely to affect the USD/IDR price unless it offers any major surprises, which are off the table. As a result, today’s US Durable Goods Orders, Chicago Fed National Activity Index, Kansas Fed Manufacturing Activity and weekly Jobless Claims should be watched carefully for intraday directions. Above all, the two-day-long annual Jackson Hole Symposium and Friday’s Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the key event will be crucial for a clear guide.
Technical analysis
Although the USD/IDR pair’s failure to cross the 15,400 hurdle weighs on the prices, a one-month-old rising support line joins the 21-DMA to restrict immediate downside to around 15,250.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|15252.65
|Today Daily Change
|-48.4000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32%
|Today daily open
|15301.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|15237.915
|Daily SMA50
|15110.544
|Daily SMA100
|14983.565
|Daily SMA200
|15164.9115
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|15329
|Previous Daily Low
|15295
|Previous Weekly High
|15397.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|15225.005
|Previous Monthly High
|15916.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|13588
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|15307.988
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|15316.012
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|15287.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|15274.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|15253.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|15321.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|15342.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|15355.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0900, eyes key US data, Jackson Hole
EUR/USD is heading back toward 1.0900, having found fresh buyers near 1.0850 early Thursday. The pair is capitalizing on an extended pullback in the US dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields, as investors brace for top-tier US data and the Jackson Hole Symposium.
GBP/USD battles 1.2700 despite softer US Dollar
GBP/USD is battling 1.2700, trading on the back foot in the early European morning this Thursday. Weak UK PMIs-led dovish BoE expectations weigh on the pair, despite a broadly softer US Dollar and an upbeat market mood. Focus on US data, Jackson Hole conference.
Gold marches towards $1,940, Fed Chair Powell’s speech eyed
Gold Price (XAU/USD) rises to the highest levels in two weeks, up for the fifth consecutive day, as bulls cheer receding fears of higher rates ahead of top-tier US data and central bankers’ speech at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium event.
Bitstamp ends Ethereum staking in US, citing regulatory hurdles
The US has been facing criticism for its lack of crypto regulation, especially since the European Union approved the Markets in Crypto Assets bill this year. The SEC has failed to provide a clear answer when it comes to the status of cryptocurrencies.
Jackson Hole Preview: Powell poised to keep markets on edge, three scenarios for the US Dollar Premium
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to leave all options open at a highly anticipated speech. The robust US economy implies an even more hawkish tone, signaling rates will need to stay high for longer than expected.