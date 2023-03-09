USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah ignores lowest Indonesia Retail Sales since September 2021

- USD/IDR holds lower ground near intraday bottom after reversing from multi-day top.
- Indonesia Retail Sales growth plummets to multi-month low in January.
- US Dollar’s pullback amid sluggish markets, positioning for Friday’s NFP seem to probe pair buyers.
USD/IDR remains sidelined near 15,440, recently making rounds to the intraday low, even as Indonesia Retail Sales flashed disappointing data early Thursday. In doing so, the Indonesia Rupiah (IDR) pair retreats from a two-month high while snapping a three-day uptrend amid a broad US Dollar retreat.
That said, Indonesia’s Retail Sales marked a 0.6% YoY contraction in January versus 0.7% previous rise. With this, the key statistics dropped to the lowest levels since September 2021 while snapping the 15-month winning streak.
US Dollar Index (DXY) prints the first daily loss in three while keeping the early Asian session pullback from the highest levels since December 01, 2022. That said, the DXY’s latest moves seem to pay a little attention to the sour sentiment as the greenback buyers brace for Friday’s all-important US jobs report for February amid upbeat early signals.
Talking about the sentiment, the S&P 500 Futures struggles for clear directions after bouncing off a one-week low the previous day. On the same line, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields rise to 3.99%, up one basis point (bp), whereas the two-year counterpart pares intraday losses near 5.05% at the latest. It’s worth noting that US yield curve inversion widened to the highest levels since 1981 and propelled the recession fears on Wednesday. However, an absence surprise in Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony 2.0 and mixed US data seemed to have triggered the US Dollar’s latest pullback.
On Wednesday, the US ADP Employment Change rose to 242K in February versus 200K market forecasts and 119K prior (revised). Further, the US Goods and Services Trade Balance dropped to $-68.3B from the $-67.2B previous reading (revised) and $-68.9B analysts’ estimations. It should be noted that the US JOLTS Job Openings for January improved to 10.824M versus 10.6M expected but eased from 11.234M revised prior.
It should be noted that the risk profile weakened early Thursday amid headlines suggesting US President Joe Biden’s proposal for higher taxes, which in turn appears an extra economic burden amid the looming recession woes.
Looking forward, US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended on March 03 will join the Challenger Job Cuts for February to entertain intraday traders of the USD/IDR.
Technical analysis
Despite the latest retreat, a daily closing below the 100-DMA level surrounding 15,420 becomes necessary for the USD/IDR bears to retake control.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|15439
|Today Daily Change
|-2.6500
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|15441.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|15245.075
|Daily SMA50
|15237.636
|Daily SMA100
|15424.263
|Daily SMA200
|15183.6495
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|15471.25
|Previous Daily Low
|15359
|Previous Weekly High
|15380.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|15206.95
|Previous Monthly High
|15380.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|14835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|15428.3705
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|15401.8795
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|15376.6833
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|15311.7167
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|15264.4333
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|15488.9333
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|15536.2167
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|15601.1833
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 100-DMA, Doji candlestick prod bears around mid-1.0500s
EUR/USD treads water around 1.0550, despite fading the previous day’s bounce off the lowest level since January 2023, as mixed technical details challenge traders during early Thursday’s sluggish trading session. The Euro pair dropped to a fresh two-month low on Wednesday before bouncing off 1.0524.
GBP/USD attempts to surpass 1.1850, downside looks favored as focus shifts to US NFP
The GBP/USD pair is juggling near the immediate resistance of 1.1850 in the Asian session. The Cable is gathering strength to scale above the aforementioned resistance. However, the odds are favoring for resumption of the downside.
Gold coiling up, awaiting a sustained move below $1,800 Premium
Gold price is treading water above the $1,800 level, lacking a clear directional impetus. Investors turn cautious, as the dust settles over the market volatility stirred by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish comments.
Three early signs that hint Terra Luna Classic price will rally 20%
Terra Luna Classic price has set up fresh lows for 2023 after a steep correction in early March. In the last 24 hours, LUNC has revisited this level again, setting up a strong base for a recovery rally. Investors can spot three main signs that will signal the start of this bounce to capitalize on it.
Markets consolidate Fed gets set
While most of the market took the Federal Reserve Chairman’s testimony as something new and shocking, such comments were merely a continuation of prior messaging. Which just goes to show how capable markets remain of creating their own wishful thought bubbles.