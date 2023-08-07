USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah fails to cheer upbeat Indonesia GDP near 15,200 ahead of US inflation

- USD/IDR clings to mild gains around intraday high despite better-than-prior Q2 Indonesia GDP.
- US Dollar rebounds ahead of inflation data amid hawkish Fed talks, mixed statistics at home.
- Cautious optimism in Asia-Pacific zone joins sluggish markets to restrict Rupiah moves.
USD/IDR holds onto the previous day’s recovery moves as it sticks to mild gains near 15,185 amid early Monday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Indonesia Rupiah (IDR) pair fails to justify the upbeats results of Indonesia’s second quarter (Q2) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures. That said, the reason could be linked to the US Dollar’s upbeat performance ahead of the headlines inflation data.
Indonesia’s Q2 GDP rose to 3.86% QoQ and 5.17% YoY versus 3.72% and 4.93% respective market expectations. It’s worth noting that the growth numbers were -0.92% QoQ and 5.03% YoY in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023.
In contrast to the upbeat Indonesia growth numbers, escalating fears from typhoon Doksuri in China weigh on the IDR. With this, stocks in China and Hong Kong print mild losses even as Beijing hints at further stimulus to defend the economy.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index snaps a two-day downtrend with mild gains around 102.16 backed by the weekend comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Michelle Bowman. “Fed should remain willing to raise the federal funds rate at a future meeting if the incoming data indicate that progress on inflation has stalled,” said Fed’s Bowman on Saturday.
Previously, the US Dollar dropped in the last two consecutive days amid mixed Fed talks and US data. On Friday, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said to Bloomberg that the central bank is likely to keep monetary policy in a restrictive territory well into 2024. However, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee stated that they should start thinking about how long to hold rates.
Meanwhile, the US employment report posted a softer-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) figure of 187K, versus 185K prior (revised) and 200K market forecasts, whereas the Unemployment Rate eased to 3.5% from 3.6% expected and previous readings. Further, the Average Hourly Earnings reprinted 0.4% MoM and 4.4% YoY numbers by defying the expectations of witnessing a slight reduction in wage growth.
Looking forward, Wednesday’s Indonesia Retail Sales for June may entertain the USD/IDR pair traders ahead of Thursday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Friday’s Producer Price Index (PPI) for July.
Technical analysis
USD/IDR justifies Friday’s bullish Doji candlestick to lure buyers amid the bullish MACD signals and upbeat RSI (14) line. However, a daily closing beyond the 200-DMA hurdle surrounding 15,185 becomes necessary for the Indian Rupiah (IDR) pair to aim for the previous weekly high of around 15,230.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|15182
|Today Daily Change
|29.1000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19%
|Today daily open
|15152.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|15062.4675
|Daily SMA50
|15008.855
|Daily SMA100
|14957.166
|Daily SMA200
|15186.192
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|15215.95
|Previous Daily Low
|15102.7
|Previous Weekly High
|15230
|Previous Weekly Low
|15062.95
|Previous Monthly High
|15916.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|13588
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|15172.6885
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|15145.9615
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|15098.4167
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|15043.9333
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14985.1667
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|15211.6667
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|15270.4333
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|15324.9167
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1000 ahead of EU Sentix data
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1000 after Germany's Industrial Production fell more than expected in June. The pair is also undermined by reviving safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. Eurozone Sentix data awaited.
GBP/USD trades with a mild negative bias below 1.2750
GBP/USD is falling below 1.2750 early Monday, pressured by a modest US Dollar rebound. Bets for more Fed rate hikes and pre-US CPI anxiety revive demand for the Greenback. The BoE’s less hawkish forward guidance also contributes to the mildly offered tone.
Gold sellers eye $1,915 and US inflation
Gold Price remains on the backfoot as it retreats toward a $1,915 support confluence amid a broad US Dollar rebound, as well as mixed mood, ahead of the scheduled inflation clues from the US, China, Australia and New Zealand.
Crypto bills in the US are likely to face hostility from the Senate and White House, according to experts
Experts, namely the director of government relations for the US Blockchain Association and CoinDesk analysts believe the crypto bill has a long way to go before being accepted as legislation.
US Dollar at a crossroads
The surge in US government bond yields underpinned the US dollar last week, with the buck adding three-tenths of a per cent and clocking a four-week high.