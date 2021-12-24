USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah drops to $14,250 on Bank Indonesia Governor Warjiyo’s comments

- USD/IDR bounces off two-month low flashed on Wednesday.
- BI’s Warjiyo expects firmer bond yields but shrugs off rate hike calls.
- Asia-Pacific markets remain quiet, mildly amid virus-linked risk-on mood.
USD/IDR seesaws around $14,210, following an uptick to $14,250, during early Friday morning. In doing so, the Indonesian rupiah (IDR) pair prints daily gains for the first time in four days while bouncing off the monthly low marked two days before, also the lowest levels since October.
The corrective pullback move could be linked to the Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo’s comments, shared by Reuters at the latest.
“Indonesian bonds will have to rise by 50 basis points (bps) next year to match an expected increase of 50 to 75 bps in U.S. Treasury yields as the United States tightens monetary policy,” said BI’s Warjiyo.
The Indonesia central bank boss also predicted the increase in inflation would start in the third quarter of 2022, per the news. However, the BI leader reiterated the bank's pledge to keep Indonesian interest rates low until inflation started heating up.
On a different page, the Christmas Eve holiday in multiple Western markets and a light calendar restrict the USD/IDR moves. However, upbeat US Treasury yields at the last, backed by the firmer US Core PCE Price Index, not to forget Durable Goods Orders and Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, favored the pair buyers. Alternatively, positive updates over the covid strain’s cure and studies taming fears of hospitalizations keep the market’s sentiment mildly positive and guard the USD/IDR pair’s immediate upside.
Technical analysis
Unless providing a daily close beyond the $14,283-87 region comprising the 100-DMA and 50-DMA, USD/IDR bears remain hopeful. Alternatively, May’s low around $14,090 lures the pair sellers for now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14208.55
|Today Daily Change
|34.4000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24%
|Today daily open
|14174.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14350.4725
|Daily SMA50
|14280.662
|Daily SMA100
|14290.3335
|Daily SMA200
|14362.1195
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14264
|Previous Daily Low
|14162.75
|Previous Weekly High
|14441.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|14192.5
|Previous Monthly High
|14455
|Previous Monthly Low
|14168
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14201.4275
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14225.3225
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14136.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14099.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14035.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14237.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14301.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14339.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays indecisive above 1.1300 as risk-on battles Christmas Eve
EUR/USD edged slightly higher toward 1.1350 in the early European session on Friday but lost its traction to turn flat around 1.1330. Trading action is expected to remain subdued with volumes thinning out on Christmas Eve.
GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.3400 amid thin holiday trading
GBP/USD is up more than 150 pips since the beginning of the week and seems to have gone into a consolidation phase above 1.3400. UK Health Security agency said Omicron is up to 70% less likely to cause hospitalizations than the delta variant.
Gold steadies above $1,800, on track to close second straight week higher
Gold is spending the quiet Christmas Eve day above $1,800 and looks to close the second straight week in the positive territory. The technical picture suggests that buyers remain in control with XAU/USD settling above 200-day SMA.
Polkadot bulls pour in and rally DOT higher
Polkadot price up more than 22% from the December 20 low. Near-term resistance ahead near the $31 value area. Insanely bullish reversal pattern now present on the Point and Figure Chart
Alibaba rides the Santa rally, closing at the day's PoC
BABA got on board the Santa Claus rally on Thursday ahead of the market closing for the weekend holidays. Wall Street's stock market will be closed on Friday in observation of Xmas day.