USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah bulls break $14,400 as Bank Indonesia Governor cites inflation risk

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR reverses early Asia gains, struggles to extend Tuesday’s recovery.
  • BI Governor warned of potential price pressure in 2022.
  • Firmer USD favors buyers ahead of US Durable Goods Orders data, risk catalysts are important too.

USD/IDR declines to $14,391, down 0.05% intraday, after Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor cites inflation risk ahead of Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the Indonesian rupiah (IDR) pair reverses the early Asian gains, mainly earned through the US dollar strength.

Reuters recently came out with comments from Governor Perry Warjiyo during a coordinating meeting on inflation management during early Wednesday. While the policymaker stated the inflation to remain inside the 2.0% to 4.0% target range during 2021 and 2022, he does warn of the gradually firming of upside pressure during the next year.

"We need to anticipate a risk of rising inflation in 2022, in line with a rise in domestic demand and increasing global commodity prices," said BI Governor Warjiyo per Reuters. The news piece adds, “Indonesia's annual inflation rate has stayed below BI's target range since June of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic dampened domestic consumption. July's rate was 1.52%.”

It’s worth noting that the US Dollar Index (DXY) strength, amid firmer US Treasury yields and a downbeat stock future, favored the USD/IDR bulls earlier in the Asian session to extend the previous day’s recovery moves.

The greenback gauge benefits from the worsening of the coronavirus conditions in the developed economies and cautious sentiment ahead of US Durable Goods Orders. Furthermore, cautious mood ahead of the annual speech of Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium, on August 27, adds to the sluggish mood and backs the DXY bulls to snap a three-day downtrend.

Given the recently fading concern over Fed’s easy money policies, today’s US Durable Durable Goods Orders for July, forecast -0.3% versus +0.9% prior, will be the key. Though nothing more important will be than the US preliminary Q2 GDP and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech the Jackson Hole.

Technical analysis

Although a downward sloping trend line from July 20 restricts short-term USD/IDR upside near $14,550, bulls remain hopeful until witnessing a daily closing below $14,300, comprising 200-DMA.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14409.05
Today Daily Change 2.3500
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 14406.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14397.85
Daily SMA50 14462.687
Daily SMA100 14424.249
Daily SMA200 14305.5932
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14470.5
Previous Daily Low 14365.5
Previous Weekly High 14558.5
Previous Weekly Low 14348.55
Previous Monthly High 14673.5
Previous Monthly Low 14391.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14430.39
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14405.61
Daily Pivot Point S1 14357.9667
Daily Pivot Point S2 14309.2333
Daily Pivot Point S3 14252.9667
Daily Pivot Point R1 14462.9667
Daily Pivot Point R2 14519.2333
Daily Pivot Point R3 14567.9667

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

