USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah sellers will look for entries beyond 14,420/25

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR defies the previous day’s candlestick formation to extend the recoveries from 14,060.
  • 200-day SMA and the resistance line of a seven-week-old falling trend channel guards immediate upside.
  • The channel’s support could lure the bears below the monthly support.

USD/IDR takes the bids near 14,200 during the pre-European session on Monday. In doing so, the pair fails to respect Friday’s Doji candlestick, suggesting a reversal of the pullback from Tuesday’s low of 14,002.

Even so, 200-day SMA and an upper line of the short-term descending trend channel restricts the pair’s bounces around 14,420/25.

Hence, the pair’s declines to June 16 bottom surrounding 14,000 can’t be ruled out. However, monthly low close to 13,870 and the channel’s support line around 13,560 might question the bears afterward.

It’s worth mentioning that the RSI conditions aren’t favoring any major downside and hence bulls can remain hopeful beyond 14,425.

In doing so, the 14,500 and May 26 top near 15,020 could lure the optimists. Though, late-April low near 15,370 can challenge the bulls afterward.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14235
Today Daily Change 66.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.47%
Today daily open 14169
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14291.05
Daily SMA50 14871.5305
Daily SMA100 14802.2834
Daily SMA200 14399.2712
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14170
Previous Daily Low 14060
Previous Weekly High 14170
Previous Weekly Low 14035
Previous Monthly High 15177
Previous Monthly Low 14610
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14127.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14102.02
Daily Pivot Point S1 14096
Daily Pivot Point S2 14023
Daily Pivot Point S3 13986
Daily Pivot Point R1 14206
Daily Pivot Point R2 14243
Daily Pivot Point R3 14316

 

 

