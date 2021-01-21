USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah eases ahead of BI Rate Decision

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR bounces off ten-week-old horizontal support, eyes 50-day SMA.
  • Bank Indonesia (BI) is expected to stand pat, USD/IDR may keep corrective pullback.
  • Key resistance lines stand tall to challenge bulls.

USD/IDR wavers around multi-day-old horizontal support, despite a recent bounce to 14,025, during early Thursday. In doing so, the quote also justifies the Indonesian rupee (IDR) traders’ cautious sentiment ahead of the BI rate decision.

Read: USD/IDR to advance nicely towards 13,800 by end-2021 – Standard Chartered

While the expected no change in Bank Indonesia’s monetary policy and challenges for China, amid Biden Presidency, could weigh on the IDR, which in turn can propel the quote towards a 50-day SMA level of 14,120.

However, the quote’s upside past-14,120 will be challenged first by the weekly resistance line and then a falling trend line from September 2020, respectively around 14,170 and 14,300.

On the contrary, a surprise announcement will have to break the stated immediate support near 14,000 to direct USD/IDR sellers toward an ascending support line from November, at 13,895 now.

In a case where the USD/IDR bears dominate past-13,895, the previous yearly low near 13,725 will be in focus.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional impotant levels

Overview
Today last price 14024.3
Today Daily Change 2.7000
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 14021.6
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14077.5963
Daily SMA50 14124.2002
Daily SMA100 14420.7784
Daily SMA200 14559.8756
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14126.3
Previous Daily Low 14009.4
Previous Weekly High 14303.5
Previous Weekly Low 13996.6
Previous Monthly High 14331.5
Previous Monthly Low 13850.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14054.0558
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14081.6442
Daily Pivot Point S1 13978.5667
Daily Pivot Point S2 13935.5333
Daily Pivot Point S3 13861.6667
Daily Pivot Point R1 14095.4667
Daily Pivot Point R2 14169.3333
Daily Pivot Point R3 14212.3667

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD eyes 0.78 amid upbeat Australian jobs data

AUD/USD eyes 0.78 amid upbeat Australian jobs data

Australia's upbeat jobs data impresses the AUD bulls, driving AUD/USD towards 0.7800. Australia's jobless rate ticked lower to 6.6% in December to hit the lowest level since April. Stimulus hopes-driven risk-on mood and broad US dollar weakness also underpin the spot. 

AUD/USD News

GBP/USD takes out key resistance and eyes fresh highs

GBP/USD takes out key resistance and eyes fresh highs

GBP/USD bulls in control, taking on the higher bound grounds. The pound is higher by some 0.22% on the day so far after it rallied as far as 1.3718 overnight. US dollar on the back foot as investors rule out UK negative rates.

GBP/USD News

Gold bulls take a breather after biggest daily gain since Jan. 4

Gold bulls take a breather after biggest daily gain since Jan. 4

Gold trades near $1,870 in Asia, having jumped 1.7% on Wednesday. Gold is consolidating on Wednesday's gains, with investors expecting that the new US President Joe Biden would boost stimulus to counter the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown. 

Gold news

USD/JPY keeps range around 103.50 after BOJ's status-quo

USD/JPY keeps range around 103.50 after BOJ's status-quo

USD/JPY holds its range around 103.50, as markets ignore the BOJ's downgrade to its economic assessment. The BOJ kept its monetary policy steady, as expected. Amid the upbeat market mood, the spot remains undermined by broad-based US dollar weakness. 

USD/JPY News

DXY flatlines just below 90.50 despite drop in real yields

DXY flatlines just below 90.50 despite drop in real yields

It was a flat day in the end for the DXY, despite risk-on in the stock market. Pandemic nerves may have acted in support of the US dollar but falling real yields may hurt it. The Trump to Biden administration went smoothly on Wednesday.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures