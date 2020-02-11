USD/IDR Price Analysis: Probing channel support at 13,680

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/IDR's daily chart shows the pair is trapped in a minor ascending channel. 
  • The breakdown would imply a resumption of the broader downtrend. 

USD/IDR has created a minor ascending channel on the daily chart over the last 2.5-weeks. The pair is currently flirting with the lower edge of the channel at 13,680. 

Acceptance below that level would imply a continuation of the downtrend that has been in place ever since the pair topped out at 14,350 in August 2019. 

The channel breakdown would open the doors to 13,497 (February 2018 low). On the flip side, a close above 13,785 (Jan. 31 high) is needed to confirm a short-term bullish reversal. 

A breakdown looks likely as the 11-day relative strength index is already reporting bearish conditions with a below-50 print. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

USD/IDR

Overview
Today last price 13687
Today Daily Change -22.0000
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 13709
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 13676.9
Daily SMA50 13834.6289
Daily SMA100 13968.4705
Daily SMA200 14082.2342
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 13770
Previous Daily Low 13653
Previous Weekly High 13834.218
Previous Weekly Low 13600
Previous Monthly High 14023
Previous Monthly Low 13217.378
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 13725.306
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 13697.694
Daily Pivot Point S1 13651.3333
Daily Pivot Point S2 13593.6667
Daily Pivot Point S3 13534.3333
Daily Pivot Point R1 13768.3333
Daily Pivot Point R2 13827.6667
Daily Pivot Point R3 13885.3333

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

