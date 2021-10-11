USD/IDR: Bias remains tilted to the downside – UOB

Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group’s Global Economics & Markets Research still view USD/IDR attempting a move to 14,170.
Key Quotes
“Last Monday, we highlighted that ‘the bias for this week is tilted to the downside towards 14,220’. Our view for a weaker USD/IDR was not wrong even though the subsequent weakness exceeded our expectations as USD/IDR dropped to 14,190 last Friday (08 Oct)”.
“Downward momentum has increased and the bias for this week is still on the downside. A break of September’s low at 14,170 would not be surprising but the next major support at 14,120 is unlikely to come under threat. Resistance is 14,250 followed by 14,300.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1600 as USD licks NFP-led wounds
EUR/USD struggles to extend the corrective pullback towards 1.1600, as the US dollar rebounds amid worsening mood. Mixed concerns relating to Fed tapering, US-China and soaring energy costs dent risk appetite. Light trading can restrict intraday moves.
GBP/USD battles 1.3650 amid hawkish BOE, USD rebound
GBP/USD is battling 1.3650 amid a mixed market mood. The US dollar finds support from elevated Treasury yields and US-China jitters. Hawkish BOE and Brexit woes test the sterling against majors.
XAU/USD remains stuck in range above $1750 amid light trading
Gold price has reversed Friday’s gains, now posting small losses in the European session, as the worsening market mood keeps the buoyant tone intact around the safe-haven US dollar.
Three reasons why Polygon's MATIC token is targeting $300
MATIC price has been in a consolidation phase for nearly four months, giving rise to a gigantic bullish pattern. As Polygon approaches a breakout point, investors can expect the altcoin to shoot into the stratosphere.
Wall Street Week Ahead: No jobs, no taper, no rally. Can earnings change things?
Equity markets are treading water on Friday with little in the way of strong direction after a weak employment report. This bad number (194k versus 500k expected) has a silver lining in that it may allow the Fed to delay tapering its stimulus program which the equity market has become increasingly reliant on.