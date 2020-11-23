Analysts at Citibank forecast the US Dollar Index (DXY) will trade around 92.40 in a 0-3 month period and at 89.80 in a six to twelve-month perspective.
Key Quotes:
“Our base case heading into 2021 is for a Biden/Harris led government, whilst Congress will be split with Republican control of the Senate and Democrat control of House of Representatives. Less uncertainty is a risk asset positive/ USD negative.”
“There will be no rush to remove the loose fiscal/ loose monetary mix support in our view. As summer data trends decelerate, further Fed support for real rates markets will be increasingly likely in our view, keeping the current USD trend lower intact.”
“The Fed will likely also be keeping an eye on the trajectory of USD real yields. If $ real yields, from intentionally suppressed levels, rise too far, too fast, this may unwind all of the “good work” achieved so far. Therefore the Fed’s shift to average inflation targeting allows it the flexibility to keep policy dovish.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
