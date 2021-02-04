USD/CNY to plunge to 6.30 in one year – Natixis

The CNY appreciated by almost 7% last year versus the USD. Strong growth and high interest rate to push the Chinese yuan to further appreciate, Jianwei Xu from Natixis, reports.
Key quotes
“As long as global growth (mainly in China and in the US) is improving on the back of vaccines and fiscal stimulus, the dollar will depreciate to the profit of most currencies but particularly the CNY as it is supported by a strong growth.”
“Currently the PBoC would like to stabilize its currency but it would be complicated given current inflows following the inclusion of China bonds in the global bond index. Also, China is not likely to strongly intervene in the forex market as indicated in the Phase 1 agreement with the US.”
“The USD will continue to depreciate this year against most currencies and particularly the CNY as the USD/CNY could fall towards 6.30 in one year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
