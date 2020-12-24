USD/CNY fix: PBoC sets yuan mid-point at 6.5361 vs the est 6.5354 and prev 6.5558

In recent trade today, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan mid-point against the dollar at 6.5361 (est 6.5354; prev 6.5558).
About the fix
China maintains strict control of the yuan’s rate on the mainland, the current known as CNY which differs from its offshore yuan, or CNH, which not as tightly controlled as the onshore yuan.
Each morning, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets a so-called daily midpoint fix, based on the yuan’s previous day closing level and quotations taken from the inter-bank dealer.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3500 amid cautious optimism over Brexit
GBP/USD wavers above 1.3500 in Thursday's Asian trading. The cable snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday amid Brexit hopes and broad US dollar weakness. However, a lack of official confirmation and mixed clues keep the Sterling traders on their toes.
AUD/USD: Bulls flirt with 0.7600 amid Brexit optimism, US dollar weakness
AUD/USD probes the upper end of a short-term trading range between 0.7568 and 0.7591. US Democrats are up for passing a $2,000 paycheck after President Trump obstructed the stimulus. EU-UK keeps talking Brexit with an announcement likely on X-mas eve.
Gold fades bounce off $1,858, focus on Brexit, US President Trump
Gold steps back from an intraday high near $1,874, failing to keep Wednesday’s corrective recovery. The yellow metal managed to benefit from the US dollar weakness and hopes of a Brexit deal the previous day while posting the first positive daily closing in the last four.
US Initial Jobless Claims Reverse: COVID-19 relief bill in doubt
Unemployment claims continued their seesaw ride unexpectedly falling in the latest week by almost the same surprise amount that they rose the week before. Initial filings for jobless benefits dropped to 803,000 in the week of December 18 from a revised 892,000.
US Dollar Index: Bears tease weekly triangle breakdown
The US dollar index (DXY) drops below support line of short-term symmetrical triangle, 100-HMA. Descending RSI line can add strength bears on the confirmed break of triangle. Bulls will have multiple upside barriers to return before 91.00.