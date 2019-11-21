USD/CNH: Yuan drops as trade deal uncertainties rise

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/CNH has risen to the highest level since Nov. 1. 
  • The offshore Yuan is being offered, possibly on waning trade optimism.

China's offshore Yuan (CNH) is losing ground in Asia, possibly on fading trade optimism.  

A US-China trade deal is unlikely to happen this year, sources close to the White House told Reuters, sending the CNY lower and the safe havens assets higher. The USD/CNH pair is currently trading at 7.0512, representing a 0.20% gain on the day.

Meanwhile, the anti-risk Japanese Yen is better bid at press time and the USD/JPY pair is down by 0.15%.

Traders fear the political friction between the US and China may complicate matters on the trade front.

The US Senate on Tuesday passed a law aimed at safeguarding human rights in Hong Kong. The move irked China, whose foreign ministry has warned of retaliation. Some observers fear China may retaliate by devaluing Yuan.

It is worth noting that the US tariffs on some $56 billion on Chinese goods are scheduled to take effect on Dec. 15. So, if the deal continues to remain elusive, the CNY sell-off may gather pace. That said, the pair is currently trading well below the high of 7.1956 reached on Sept. 3 and markets are unlikely to worry much about the exchange rate as long as the recent highs are not challenged. 

Technical points

Having established a higher low at 7.00 on Nov. 15, the pair now looks set to test the 50-day average, currently at 7.0710. Supporting the bullish case is the daily RSI's break above 50. Meanwhile, on the downside, the higher low of 7.00, if breached, would weaken the immediate bullish case.

Technical levels

USD/CNH

Overview
Today last price 7.0517
Today Daily Change 0.0112
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 7.0405
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7.0285
Daily SMA50 7.0733
Daily SMA100 7.0427
Daily SMA200 6.9204
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.0501
Previous Daily Low 7.0046
Previous Weekly High 7.0378
Previous Weekly Low 6.9592
Previous Monthly High 7.1705
Previous Monthly Low 7.0295
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7.0327
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7.022
Daily Pivot Point S1 7.0134
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.9862
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.9679
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.0589
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.0772
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.1044

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1083 resistance

Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1083 resistance

The Fiber, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below the downward sloping 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). The FOMC minutes on Wednesday had little to no impact on the US Dollar.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD turns flat on the day near 1.2920

GBP/USD turns flat on the day near 1.2920

GBP/USD extends its sideways grind above the 1.29 handle in the late American session as the USD largely ignores the FOMC's meeting minutes, which revealed that most policymakers saw October cut was warranted amid global weakness.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY on the back foot on trade-war angst, bears eye break of trendline support

USD/JPY on the back foot on trade-war angst, bears eye break of trendline support

USD/JPY is on the back foot in a risk-off climate following the news that the US Senate unanimously approved a bill to place trade pressure on Hong Kong in support of democracy protesters and the Chinese officials responded angrily.

USD/JPY News

Gold bulls taking back control on trade-war angst, eye $1,487

Gold bulls taking back control on trade-war angst, eye $1,487

Spot gold is currently trading at $1,473.51 at the time of writing, slightly off -0.08% having moved within a $12 range between $1,466.02 and $1,478.88. Gold has been in a chop in Asia on Thu as trade headlines take up the market's focus.

Gold News

FOMC minutes dash hope for future rate cuts, trade deal worries send equities plunging

FOMC minutes dash hope for future rate cuts, trade deal worries send equities plunging

The minutes of the October 29-30 Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting showed that most likely all eight members who voted in favor of the 0.25% cut thought it was sufficient to keep the expansion intact.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures