USD/CNH: Still scope for a deeper retracement – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted the outlook on USD/CNH still remains biased towards the downside.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Last Friday, we held the view that USD could ‘dip towards the 6.7380 support before a more sustained rebound can be expected’. Our view was incorrect as USD rebounded to a high of 6.7788 (low has been 6.7453) before closing at 6.7775 (+0.34%). While USD opened on a weak note this morning, momentum indicators are mostly neutral and USD is unlikely to weaken much from here. All in, USD is more likely to trade sideways, expected to be 6.7480/6.7750 range.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Two days ago (15 Sep, spot at 6.7980) we highlighted that the negative phase that started in mid-August ‘has received a new lease of life’. We added, the next level to focus on is at 6.7660 followed by 6.7500. USD subsequently dropped at a furious pace and it cracked 6.7500 yesterday (low of 6.7429). Over the past 3 days, USD has lost a whopping -1.28%, its biggest 3- day loss in 20 months. It is not surprising that the rapid decline is oversold now. That said, downward momentum remains robust and the outlook for USD still remains weak. However, the pace of any further decline is likely to be slower and the next major support at 6.7165 may be out of reach this time round (there is a minor support 6.7300). Overall, only a break of 6.8100 (‘strong resistance’ level previously at 6.8230) would indicate that the current month-long negative phase has run its course.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips below 1.1850 amid tepid market mood
EUR/USD trades in the red below 1.1850 amid a broad US dollar comeback, as the risk-off mood intensifies. Coronavirus cases rise across the Eurozone, suggesting new lockdown restrictions likely in key economies. Focus shifts to Powell's speech.
GBP/USD under 1.2880 amid likely virus curbs
GBP/USD stays below 1.2880 amid increasing COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom. UK’s health authorities mull lockdown restrictions. Chancellor Sunak may extend business support loans. Fedspeak eyed amid a light calendar.
USD/JPY drops to over six-month lows, fast approaching 104.00 mark
USD/JPY witnessed some follow-through selling for the sixth consecutive session on Monday. The USD was being pressured by fading hopes of another round of the fiscal stimulus measures. Resurgent COVID-19 cases benefitted the safe-haven JPY and contributed to the offered tone.
Gold jumps back on the bids above $1950 amid risk-aversion
Gold is back on the bids above $1950 amid growing coronavirus fears induced risk aversion. Gold's multi-week consolidation in a narrowing price range could end with a bullish breakout, as a widely-tracked daily chart indicator is about to turn bullish.
WTI buyers attack $41.00 amid US-Iran tension, escalating virus woes
WTI remains heavy below 50-day SMA, drops from $41.18 to begin the week. The energy benchmark keeps trailing 50-day SMA for over two weeks while taking clues from the US-Iran tussle and the coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines. Hopes of further stimulus, China’s optimism favor energy bulls.